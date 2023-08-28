Serbia wallops Puerto Rico to stay unbeaten

MANILA, Philippines – Serbia remained perfect in FIBA World Cup Group B play as they turned back a furious rally by Puerto Rico to win a wire-to-wire affair, 94-77, Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With Serbia leading by 30 coming into second half, Puerto Rico found its stride and cut the lead to just 10, 71-81, with 5:18 remaining in the final quarter thanks to their hot 3-point shooting.

However, Serbia retaliated with a 13-2 run toward the end of the game, punctuated by a Nikola Jovic and-one.

Serbia was already leading by 12, 27-15, after the first quarter.

Their offense, however, was brought to a higher level in the second canto, as they dropped 30 points against just 12 for Puerto Rico to take a 57-27 lead.

Serbia eclipsed the 30-point lead mark after Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer with 2:58 mark left in the quarter.

A Bogdanovic layup off the steal in the succeeding possession pushed the lead to 32.

Puerto Rico finished the game with 15-of-37 3-pointers. But they managed to hit just 27 of their 73 field goals.

Serbia, meanwhile, made 52% of their field goals, with NBA players Bogdanovic and Jovic leading the way with 17 points apiece.

Isaiah Pineiro top-scored for Puerto Rico with 14 points followed by Jordan Howard with 13.

Serbia is immaculate in Group B with a 2-0 win-loss slate.

Puerto Rico, meanwhile, is tied with South Sudan with 1-1 record.

China is winless in two games.