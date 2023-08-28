^

Sotto makes Gilas minutes count, eyes better game vs Italy

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 28, 2023 | 7:01pm
Sotto makes Gilas minutes count, eyes better game vs Italy
Kai Sotto converted on this skyhook upon his first entry late in the first quarter against Angola.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto wants more.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino wunderkind is still not satisfied with his performance in extended minutes against Angola as he hopes to contribute more in a bid to help Gilas Pilipinas score a breakthrough in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

After seeing a whisker of action against the Dominican Republic due to early foul trouble, Sotto redeemed himself with a solid outing off the bench with eight points and six rebounds.

It was a massive improvement, performance and appearance-wise, for the fan favorite Sotto after going perfect from the field in three attempts in almost 20 minutes of play.

“Marami pa rin ang pagkukulang. Maraming pwedeng i-improve kasi syempre wala namang perfect game kahit manalo ka,” said Sotto as Gilas braces for an elimination match against world No. 10 Italy after absorbing a costly 80-70 loss versus Angola to stay winless in Group A, 

Sotto, who played only 73 seconds against the Dominicans, actually had a rough start anew by committing two early fouls but head coach Chot Reyes stuck with him due to a favorable match-up this time against the Angolans.

"It was a game of matchups and personnel. We thought Kai could stay longer on the floor. We like the matchups we have inside. So even if he had fouls, we could keep him inside,” said Reyes, who cited the better fit of June Mar Fajardo-AJ Edu combo against the Karl Anthony Towns-led Dominicans in the first game.

Sotto repaid the coaching staff’s trust by converting a skyhook upon his first entry late in the first quarter that sent the Smart Araneta Coliseum into a frenzy. It was a decent game for him from there on.

“After the first game, tiningnan ko talaga kung ano yung ginawa ko sa court at ‘yung pagkukulang ko. Nag-focus lang ako sa mga kaya kong kontrolin. Inisip ko lang na babawi ako at bibigyan ko ng more trust ‘yung sa coaches ko pag nilaro ako,” he added.

Still, Sotto’s redemption and Gilas’ revenge bid after a gritty 87-81 loss against the Dominican Republic were foiled by Angola heading into a tall order against Italy, which they need to beat by at least 13 points in order to advance.

“I’m proud of the effort from everybody sa team, kung anuman natutunan namin from this game, ia-add namin against Italy,” he vowed.

