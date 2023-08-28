^

South Sudan blasts China to enter win column

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 28, 2023 | 6:11pm
South Sudan blasts China to enter win column
Carlik Jones led South Sudan with 21 points.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – South Sudan tallied its first win ever in the FIBA World Cup after dealing China its second straight defeat, 89-69, Monday afternoon at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

The game was close through three quarters, but China let go in the final frame as South Sudan took a 14-point lead, 71-57, following a tough fadeaway by NBA player Carlik Jones with 7:16 remaining in the game. 

A Jones layup with 3:01 remaining widened Sundan’s cushion to 16, 77-61. 

China never recovered from the deficit.

South Sudan’s lead ballooned to 20, 84-64, late following a dunk by Majoy Deng with 1:13 remaining. 

Jones, who suits up for the Chicago Bulls, led the South Sudanese with finished with 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting, while Kuany Kuany added 16. 

China’s Kyle Anderson bounced back from his scoreless outing against Serbia, finishing with 22 points. Rui Zhao contributed 13 markers. 

Japan remains to be the only Asian country with a win in the World Cup. 

China will be closing the first round of the FIBA World Cup against Puerto Rico on Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

South Sudan, meanwhile, will face Serbia also on Wednesday.

CHINA

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

SOUTH SUDAN
