Filipino jins Lebanon-bound for 2023 Asian Junior and Para Taekwondo tilt

The Philippine Star
August 28, 2023 | 12:28pm
Members of the MVPSF-Philippine National Junior Team are (standing from left) Kurt Mykel Curata, Vince Raiane Santianez, Caitlin Julia Carlos, Kenjie Aunzo, Jeordan Dominguez (Coach, Poomsae), Brix Darmo Ramos (Coach, Kyoruig), Devy John Singson (Coach, Kyorugi), Sally Mae Aguirre, Christine Joel Gallema, Keanu Allain Ganapin and John Renzo Balido. Kneeling are (from left) are Jean Sebastian Durana, Noel Victorio Macasaet, Joshua Aaron Erece, Eljay Marco Vista, Cyd Edryc Esmana, Jose Lucas Llarena, Dean Darnet Venerable, Bob Andrew Fabella, Michael Cabaluna and Rodito Sinugbojan Jr. In front row are Nicole Sanchez, Juliana Mykhail Candelaria, Sofia Estelle Ignacio, Elizabeth Marie Borres, Acey Kiana Oglayon, Aesha Kiara Oglayon, Antonette Medallada and Samantha Nicole Siboc.

MANILA, Philippines – A 27-player MVPSF-Philippine National Junior Team will be leaving on Wednesday, August 30, for Beirut, Lebanon to compete in the 2023 Asian Junior (Kyorugi, Poomsae) and Para Taekwondo Championships slated September 2-10.

The Philippine Taekwondo Association said seven male and also seven female taekwondo jins will take part in the Kyorugi (sparring) and six male and also six female will vie in Poomsae (forms) in the event spread for nine days.

Michael Cabaluna Jr. (-45 kg.) and Rodito Sinugbojan Jr. (-48 Kg) will spearhead the Philippine campaign in the event that will be participated in by 34 other countries.

Supporting the Philippine delegation that will be headed by Raul Samson and Ju Yon Hong are the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

Other members of the team who are expected to figure prominently in sparring are Kurt Mykel Curata, Noel Victorio Macasaet, Vince Raiane Santianez, Jean Sebastian Durana, John Renzo Balido, Andrea Nicole Sanchez, Caitlin Julia Carlos, Samantha Nicole Siboc, Tachiana Kezhia Mangin, Christine Joel Gallema, Sally Mae Aguirre and Kenjie Aunzo.

Competing in poomsae are Bob Andrew Fabella, Eljay Marco Vista, Cyd Edryc Esmana, Dean Darnet Venerable, Joshua Erece, Jose Lucas Llarena, Acey Kiana Oglayon, Sofia Estelle Ignacio, Juliana Mykhail Candelaria, Aesha Kiara Oglayon, Elizabeth Marie Borres and Antonette Medallada.

The country’s lone participant in para event is Allain Keanu Ganapin while the coaches of the team are Devy John Singson, Brix Darmo Ramos, Rani Ann Ortega, Jeordan Dominguez and Janneth Tenorio.

TAEKWONDO
Philstar
