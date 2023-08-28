^

Sports

Que fades with 76 as new leader emerges

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 28, 2023 | 11:55am
Angelo Que
Released

MANILA, Philippines – Angelo Que lost his way in a tough backside struggle that led to a four-over 76 in a low scoring day as he fell 30 spots from joint 27th in the third round of the St. Andrews Bay Championship at the Fairmont St. Andrew’s Torrance course in Scotland Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

In contrast, American Turk Pettit came up big with a solid, eagle-aided 10-under 62, his best score in a short pro career, as he jumped from joint 15th to the top of the heap at 17-under 199 with 18 holes left in the $2 million championship of the International Series on the Asian Tour.

And while he came one short of matching Scot Ewan Ferguson’s course record of 61 he posted last year, Pettit succeeded in wresting control by one over Matt Jones of Australia, who assembled a 200 after 66.

Chile’s Mito Pereira and first round co-leader Jaco Ahlers of South African and India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar all pooled 201s after 67, 68 and 65, respectively, while Ajeetesh Sandhu, who sizzled with a 64, Aussie Andrew Dott and Eugenio Chacarra of Spain, who matched 68s, submitted 202 totals to set the stage for a wild, furious finish.

Halfway leader David Puig of Spain groped for a 73 after a 64 but his 203 aggregate also kept him in the thick of things going to the final round.

Que, whose second round 68 sparked hopes for a great showing by the veteran Filipino campaigner, had a one-birdie, one-bogey card at the front but lost his rhythm and bearing in the last nine holes, ending up with bogeys on Nos. 10 and 13 before giving up three strokes on the par-4 15th.

He salvaged a 76 with a closing birdie but his 215 total dropped him to joint 64th in a surviving field of 67.

