Tsuruya ends Mark Climaco’s Road to UFC run

MANILA, Philippines – There is a reason why Rei Tsuruya is a decorated national wrestler in Japan. He is highly skilled and multi-talented. Not to mention strategically sound.

Last Sunday, August 27, Tsuruya ended Filipino-American Mark Climaco’s run in Road to UFC Season 2 with a dominating performance.

The Japanese wrestler immediately went on the offensive and never allowed Climaco to enact his game plan. He came out of the gate with a takedown and never let up.

In Round 2, Climaco tried to make a game of it with a stand-up fight, but Tsuruya was elusive if not hard to hit.

In the third round, the fight went to the canvas, with Tsuruya once more scoring on a takedown.

Climaco did his best to generate some offense but he did little damage to his Japanese foe, who took a 30-27, 29-28 and 29-27 unanimous decision from judges Howie Booth, Luke Hill and David Lethaby, respectively.

Tsuruya and China’s Jiniushiyue will meet in the flyweight finals.



In the two seasons of Road to the UFC, three of the four Filipino fighters have been unable to get past the first round. Climaco is the first to make the semifinals.