Ravena rues missed chance to get Angola payback in front of ex-Gilas players

Former Philippine national basketball team members Asi Taulava and Marc Pingris watched the Gilas-Angola clash from courtside at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Saturday.

MANILA, Philippines — For Kiefer Ravena, Gilas Pilipinas’ tough 80-70 loss at the hands of Angola in the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Sunday stung more than others.

Ravena is one of a couple of players in the current roster that also played in the 2019 edition of the World Cup in China, where they also lost to Angola. In that game, the Nationals faltered in overtime, 84-81.

But it wasn’t losing to the same team twice that irked the former Ateneo standout. Rather, it was being unable to avenge the previous loss with their former teammates in attendance.

Former Gilas Pilipinas stalwarts like Gabe Norwood, Jayson Castro, Asi Taulava, Marc Pingris, Larry Fonacier and James Yap were sitting courtside during the loss that further dimmed Gilas’ hopes of making the next round.

“[There’s] three or four players from that team of 2019 [playing now] and some of the players who played at the 2019 World Cup [were] watching today, sayang kasi parang gusto talaga namin makabawi for them,” Ravena said.

“That was part of the motivation, bouncing back for those players who gave it their best during the 2019 World Cup.”

Ravena knows there won’t be time to focus on what’s already happened, though, as the Nationals will face a short turnaround before a do-or-die contest against favorites Italy.

With their spot in the next round and a shot at the Olympics still in the balance, the point guard plans to leave it all behind.

“Like what I said, we have to focus on the present, which is preparing for Italy,” he said.

“We can’t be emotional, at this time, where we have one more game left to focus [on]… Sayang lang pero kailangan bumawi ulit.”

Gilas and Italy figure in a do-or-die match on Tuesday, August 29, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.