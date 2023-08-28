Young Spaniard hacks out record Asian Tour playoff win

MANILA, Philippines – Youth prevailed over experience in the longest playoff history on the Asian Tour as Eugenio Chacarra wore down Australian Matt Jones on the 10th extra hole to crown himself the inaugural St. Andrews Bay Championship winner in Scotland Sunday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard two-putted for par-5 on No. 18 then watched his 40-year-old rival succumb to pressure and flub a five-footer that would’ve extended their record lengthy duel for the coveted championship at the Fairmont St. Andrews' Torrance course.

“It was a long day,” said Chacarra, whose stirring feat bested Korean Charlie Wi’s win over compatriot Kang Wook-soon and Scot Simon Yates in the 2001 SK Telecom Open that went through seven extra holes in Korea.

It however, came a hole short of the all-time longest sudden death duel — the 1949 Motor City Open between Cary Middlecoff and Lloyd Mangrum, which last 11 holes before they decided to share the honors.

Chacarra and Jones birdied the final hole in regulation with the former finishing with a 67 to tie the latter, who closed out with a 69, at 269.

Andrew Dodt, also from Australia, and South African Jaco Ahlers missed joining the playoff as they put in 68 and 69, respectively, for 270s.

“Tremendous — 10 holes. I think we all know he’s (Jones) a great player. But I’m happy it came out my way,” said Chacarra, who thus nailed his first victory in a 72-hole tournament after ruling the LIV Golf Bangkok, a 54-hole event, last year.

Chacarra actually had a chance to wrap it up on the third sudden death hole but Jones chipped in from 25 feet to force another extension.

Angelo Que, meanwhile, birdied the 18th for the third straight day and rescued a 72 but wound up fourth-to-last at 64th with a 287 total that included rounds of 71, 68 and 76.

He shot four birdies but made the same number of bogeys in a 9-of-14 stint on the mound while missing eight greens and finishing with 28 putts.