Clarkson’s dad pays tribute to Pinoy fans

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
August 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Mike Clarkson

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas star Jordan Clarkson’s father Mike is in awe of Filipino basketball fans. He’s in town to witness the FIBA World Cup with wife Janie and closely watching the hostilities unfold. “Filipino fans are incredible, they understand and love basketball,” said Mike. “They hold you accountable. The World Cup is big, no recreational teams playing. A lot of strategy is involved. A coach’s head is on a swivel. It’s like chess, you make a move, they make a move. Everybody wants to win for his country so it’s a different motivation. The competition level is extremely high with NBA guys all over.”

Mike, 61, said his son is honored to play for the country. “Jordan doesn’t play for himself, he plays for the Philippines and all Filipinos,” he said. “He plays for his lola Marcelina (Tullao) who passed away in 2020. I’ve watched Gilas play. They’re dedicated, they work hard, they’re committed. It’s a blessing to play in front of the homecrowd, the Sixth Man.”

Mike revealed that before Clarkson was drafted in 2014, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer of the spine. “I was 60 to 75 days from the cancer metastasizing,” he related. “I went to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota for treatment. Jordan was playing for the University of Missouri and wanted to quit to be with me. But I told him not to, that God would take care of me. The draft was coming and I wanted him to be focused. It’s been close to 10 years and I’m cancer-free. Now, I run the Jordan Clarkson Foundation. Jordan understands how debilitating cancer is and through his Foundation, helps out cancer patients. He gives grants and donations to the needy. He’s helped out people in LA, Cleveland and Utah. On Thanksgiving, he gives out food boxes and for kids, backpacks and school supplies.”

When Clarkson visited the Tenement in Bicutan some years back, he was struck by the poor conditions of the families living in the high-riser. “The security detail didn’t want him to mingle with the crowd but Jordan wanted to, he called the kids to play and saw they didn’t have shoes,” said Mike. “On his next visit, he went back to distribute shoes, shirts and shorts to the same kids he had played with the year before. Next summer, we plan to spend more time in the Philippines doing philanthropic initiatives with East West Private’s guidance.”

Mike said Clarkson focused on basketball starting in ninth grade. “He was a late starter,” said Mike. “I grew up impoverished in Washington, DC and basketball was my way out of poverty. I did different sports and was once ranked No. 17 in the country as an amateur welterweight boxer. I tried out for the US Olympic boxing team in 1984. Living in San Antonio, I introduced Jordan to a lot of Spurs players like David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Sean Elliott. Jordan was one of the country’s best track athletes growing up and also played American football, soccer. I supported and encouraged him but never influenced what sport to play. I gave him the opportunity to choose and he fell in love with basketball. My wife got me into coaching and I wanted to prove to her I could do it. I’ve mentored guys who’ve become NBA players like Andre Roberson and doctors, lawyers and professionals. As parents, we can’t be more proud of Jordan.”

Father and son also work together in business. “Jordan once told me during his NBA trips, a lot of players would eat at Bojangles so two years back, I went to the corporate headquarters in North Carolina to inquire about putting up a franchise in San Antonio,” he said. “I’m basically a no-guy but when I tried the Bojangles food, chicken, biscuits, it was all yes. It took two years to set up and last July 31, we opened a Bojangles restaurant on 8730 Potranco Road, San Antonio and business is booming.”

