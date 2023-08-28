^

Sports

Junior golfers polish play in JPGT skills challenge

The Philippine Star
August 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Junior golfers polish play in JPGT skills challenge
Levonne Talion and Roman Ungco

MANILA, Philippines — The youngsters continue to relish the challenge they face in the Junior PGT Series, a golf development program aimed at reinforcing the players’ skills set by focusing on the three fundamental aspects employed in the sport.

Tournament director Jack Imperial has noted the great enthusiasm and keen interest shown by the participants eight legs into ICTSI’s initial foray in the junior ranks, particularly in the drive, chip and putt skills challenge at some of the country’s top championship courses.

“It’s like everyone is enthusiastic about joining, playing (in the JPGT). Even if the tournaments are held out-of-town and on Sundays, they still choose to come and play,” said Imperial of the weekend-only series which features various age-group categories for boys and girls.

“One can see their eagerness, especially with the DCP (drive, chip and putt),” he added.

Imperial pointed out the skills challenge is something different from the traditional 18-hole tournament format, also a feature of the JPGT Series, for it helps develop the players’ confidence. It also fosters camaraderie among the players and parents.

“The pressure is there and it’s a good training for them because everybody is watching, their peers and friends, including their parents. They develop confidence in the process,” said Imperial.

“Personally, I can see their progress because they make it a point to practice during the break (from school),” he added.

vuukle comment

GOLF

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Crowd darling Austin Reaves basks in attention after USA win over New Zealand

Crowd darling Austin Reaves basks in attention after USA win over New Zealand

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
The inevitable cheers came and reverberated throughout the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday night as soon as Austin Reaves checked...
Sports
fbtw
USA bucks flat start, coasts to 99-72 win over New Zealand&nbsp;

USA bucks flat start, coasts to 99-72 win over New Zealand 

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Team USA overcame a shaky start before gradually finding their groove, fashioning out a 99-72 win over a gritty New Zealand...
Sports
fbtw
Banchero rises to the occasion in FIBA World Cup debut for triumphant USA

Banchero rises to the occasion in FIBA World Cup debut for triumphant USA

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Paolo Banchero came off the bench and scored a game-high 21 points to lead Team USA to a 99-72 romp over New Zealand to fire...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 days ago
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena advanced to the World Athletics Championships final after he cleared 5.75 meters in the...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas wary of Angola's Fernando, Dundao

Gilas wary of Angola's Fernando, Dundao

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is eyeing to contain Angola’s main guns Bruno Fernando and Childe Dundao in their crucial game Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vice President Sara urges ROTC cadets to be role model

Vice President Sara urges ROTC cadets to be role model

1 hour ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte urged cadets to be a role model in discipline and unity as she guested...
Sports
fbtw

Fajardo shrugs off Delgado punch

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas behemoth June Mar Fajardo took the high road despite getting punched by the Dominican Republic’s Angel Delgado in Friday’s FIBA World Cup opener.
Sports
fbtw

St. Benilde rips SSC, Perpetual survives Lyceum

1 hour ago
College of Saint Benilde imposed its will early over San Sebastian College-Recoletos and came through with a lopsided 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 victory yesterday for its second straight win in the 2023 V-League Women’s...
Sports
fbtw

Fight for Asian spot to Paris Olympics wide open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The race to the Paris Olympics for the six Asian teams remains wide open.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with