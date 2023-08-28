Junior golfers polish play in JPGT skills challenge

MANILA, Philippines — The youngsters continue to relish the challenge they face in the Junior PGT Series, a golf development program aimed at reinforcing the players’ skills set by focusing on the three fundamental aspects employed in the sport.

Tournament director Jack Imperial has noted the great enthusiasm and keen interest shown by the participants eight legs into ICTSI’s initial foray in the junior ranks, particularly in the drive, chip and putt skills challenge at some of the country’s top championship courses.

“It’s like everyone is enthusiastic about joining, playing (in the JPGT). Even if the tournaments are held out-of-town and on Sundays, they still choose to come and play,” said Imperial of the weekend-only series which features various age-group categories for boys and girls.

“One can see their eagerness, especially with the DCP (drive, chip and putt),” he added.

Imperial pointed out the skills challenge is something different from the traditional 18-hole tournament format, also a feature of the JPGT Series, for it helps develop the players’ confidence. It also fosters camaraderie among the players and parents.

“The pressure is there and it’s a good training for them because everybody is watching, their peers and friends, including their parents. They develop confidence in the process,” said Imperial.

“Personally, I can see their progress because they make it a point to practice during the break (from school),” he added.