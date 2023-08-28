St. Benilde rips SSC, Perpetual survives Lyceum

MANILA, Philippines — College of Saint Benilde imposed its will early over San Sebastian College-Recoletos and came through with a lopsided 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 victory yesterday for its second straight win in the 2023 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Jessa Dorog started for the Lady Blazers and delivered on both sides, scoring nine points and seven excellent receptions to power the reigning NCAA champions to third place behind the idle Far Eastern U Lady Tams and University of the East Lady Warriors with identical 3-0 cards.

“Personally, I’m happy. May mga points akong binantayan and nasagot naman nila, and they improved on. Actually, I’m very happy inside; I’m satisfied,” said CSB head coach Jerry Yee.

The Lady Blazers pounced on their rivals’ sloppy service reception as they came through with six aces, including two from Dorog.

Michelle Gamit, on the other hand, controlled the battle upfront, netting 12 points on seven attacks and four blocks.

Kat Santos waxed hot for San Sebastian in the third set to finish with 10 markers but the rest failed to step up as the Lady Stags absorbed their fourth straight loss in the tournament organized by Sports Vision and backed by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear, Asics and Mikasa.

University of Perpetual Help System DALTA recovered from a fourth-set setback and a 2-6 deficit in the decider as it pounded out a 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 15-9 decision over Lyceum of the Philippines U in the other women’s match.

Shaila Omipon poured in three of her top-scoring 19 points in Lady Altas’ stirring 11-1 run that turned the game around with Charmaine Ocado adding 13 markers as the Las Piñas-based squad hiked its slate to 2-1 (win-loss) and stayed behind unbeaten FEU, UE and St. Benilde.

It was a sorry loss for the Lady Pirates, who took their third straight defeat despite drawing 19 points apiece from Janeth Tulang and Johna Dolorito.

“Masaya ako na nung nag-five sets, nakita ko puso nila. Medyo na-late lang at kailangan ko pang mag-time out. Hindi kasi dapat gusto mo lang maglaro, dapat mas gusto mong manalo,” said Perpetual Help coach Sandy Rieta, who quickly sued for time after the Lady Altas surrendered six of the first eight points in the fifth.