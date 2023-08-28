Fight for Asian spot to Paris Olympics wide open

MANILA, Philippines — The race to the Paris Olympics for the six Asian teams remains wide open.

As the games fired off in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan, no Asian team has yet to pull off a win – at press time – in the FIBA Basketball World Cup to leave the lone Olympic seat from the continent very much up for grabs.

The Philippines, as main host, had the strongest outing so far as its Asian counterparts stumbled like dominoes in blowout fashions in what’s considered as the “bigger race” to Paris within the race itself that is the World Cup.

Led by NBA ace Jordan Clarkson, Gilas Pilipinas stood its ground against the Dominican Republic in Group A before falling just short in a tough 87-81 defeat in front of a record-breaking crowd of 38,115 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

That’s the only single-digit loss among Asian teams, who absorbed an average losing margin of 32.2 points.

The biggest of them all was suffered by China in Group B after bowing to Serbia, 105-63, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, where Gilas will play the rest of its matches after the opener at the Philippine Arena.

Iran followed suit with a 41-point loss in Group G in Jakarta after a 100-59 defeat to Brazil.

Also in Jakarta, FIBA Asia Cup runner-up Lebanon suffered a 109-70 beating at the hands of Latvia in Group H as Japan folded to Germany, 81-63, in Group E in Okinawa.

Jordan, spearheaded by former PBA Best Import and newly-minted naturalized player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, had a 92-71 defeat against Greece in Group C at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Gilas (vs Angola), Japan (vs Finland) and Lebanon (vs Canada) were to attempt for a breakthrough win last night as Iran, China and Jordan take on Ivory Coast, South Sudan and New Zealand, respectively, for the same goal.