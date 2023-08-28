^

Euro club seeks Pinoy players

THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
August 28, 2023 | 12:00am

A new club team from one of the world’s top 10 basketball countries is hoping to recruit Filipino players for its new development program to give back to the game. The team owner, who shall remain anonymous in the meantime, is a second-generation sportsman from one of the seven European countries ranked in FIBA’s current top 10 in men’s basketball. He says that he originally had no plans of recruiting talent from the Philippines, but was moved by the passion and hunger for the game shown by Filipino basketball fans in the run-up to the FIBA World Cup.

In an exclusive interview with The STAR, the team’s owner divulged that his family once formed a team that eventually dethroned the long-time champion in his country’s tough professional league. The group divested in 2017, selling their franchise. Feeling a strong urge to return to the game, this executive led the purchase of a new franchise in the second division of their country’s 30-year-old pro league, and is now building up for a run at the league’s top division. In Europe, basketball is similar to football in that promotion and relegation is practiced. The lowest teams in the top division drop down to the secondary division, while the top teams from the secondary division move up to Division 1. Despite an overabundance of high-caliber talent, he claimed that there is room on the team’s roster for two to three young, talented and motivated basketball players from the Philippines. They are also recruiting one player from Taiwan, which he recently traveled to.

In 2021, Jack Danielle Animam became the first Filipino basketball player, male or female, to play in Europe, seeing action for Serbian pro team Radnicki Kragujevac. In 2022, Juan Gomez de Liaño became the first homegrown male player to be recruited in Europe, suiting up for Lithuanian squad BC Wolves. In limited playing time, Gomez de Liaño averaged four points per game in the new European North Basketball League, buoyed by a 22-point, five-steal explosion in his second week with the franchise. Professional teams in Europe often play in two leagues simultaneously.

The European club owner says that they will be looking for hungry Filipino players – and one or two coaches – who are educated, speak at least college-level English, and are willing to develop their skills in a European system. They should also be mentally tough and willing to endure cold winters living away from family and friends. One of the plans being mapped out is a series of open tryouts in different parts of the country for underrated or unnoticed players who could make an impact in Europe. The players will be included in the team roster and will compete with other team members for their minutes. The medium-term plan is to have these developed players return to the Philippines, and bring their new skills to local professional teams. On top of that, they will be given the opportunity to finish or continue their studies in Europe, which is also home to the International Basketball University. In this manner, they can broaden their knowledge and have a deeper, more well-rounded understanding of life and basketball. This will make their future contributions to the sport more impactful and valuable.

In the last three years, close to two dozen Filipinos have chosen to play professional basketball overseas, almost all of them in Asia, mostly in Japan. Europe has been a mystery for most Filipino players. One of the reasons is the awkward six- to seven-hour time difference between the two continents. Local players will soon have the opportunity to learn the game in an established European system, earn a living, and become better players and persons. All this as they strike out on their own, establish themselves in a new country, and return to contribute to the growth of the country’s game. What blessings because of the generosity of spirit of a family willing to invest in the great Filipino dream.

