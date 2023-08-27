^

Sports

'Tough guy' Edu earns praise anew vs Angola

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 27, 2023 | 11:17pm
'Tough guy' Edu earns praise anew vs Angola
AJ Edu of Gilas Pilipinas
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Another NBA big man lauded young Gilas Pilipinas center AJ Edu for his stellar defense. 

Angola’s big man Bruno Fernando praised Edu’s defense in their 80-70 victory over Gilas Pilipinas in their FIBA World Cup Group A collision Sunday night. 

Fernando had 14 points and seven rebounds in the game on 6-of-11 field goal shooting. 

The Atlanta Hawk called Edu a “tough guy.” 

“Edu, he is a tough guy. He made it tough all night,” Fernando told reporters a few minutes after Angola’s victory. 

Edu banged bodies with Fernando multiple times in the night. The 23-year-old Filipino finished with nine points and six rebounds. 

Another Gilas player Fernando lauded was multiple-time PBA MVP and champion June Mar Fajardo.

However, the 6-foot-10 Angolan said that he was impressed by all players of Gilas. 

“We just gotta give them credit. They played a hell of a game,” he told reporters.

“I am impressed by all of them,” he added. 

Fernando and Jilson Bango led Angola with seven boards apiece. 

He also had two assists, a steal and a block.

vuukle comment

AJ EDU

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas wary of Angola's Fernando, Dundao

Gilas wary of Angola's Fernando, Dundao

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is eyeing to contain Angola’s main guns Bruno Fernando and Childe Dundao in their crucial game Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Crowd darling Austin Reaves basks in attention after USA win over New Zealand

Crowd darling Austin Reaves basks in attention after USA win over New Zealand

By Dino Maragay | 23 hours ago
The inevitable cheers came and reverberated throughout the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday night as soon as Austin Reaves checked...
Sports
fbtw
Despite being cut, Newsome finds way to help Gilas in FIBA World Cup stint

Despite being cut, Newsome finds way to help Gilas in FIBA World Cup stint

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
He’s not in Coach Chot Reyes’ final 12-man lineup, but Chris Newsome continues to contribute to Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
USA bucks flat start, coasts to 99-72 win over New Zealand&nbsp;

USA bucks flat start, coasts to 99-72 win over New Zealand 

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Team USA overcame a shaky start before gradually finding their groove, fashioning out a 99-72 win over a gritty New Zealand...
Sports
fbtw
Banchero rises to the occasion in FIBA World Cup debut for triumphant USA

Banchero rises to the occasion in FIBA World Cup debut for triumphant USA

By Dino Maragay | 22 hours ago
Paolo Banchero came off the bench and scored a game-high 21 points to lead Team USA to a 99-72 romp over New Zealand to fire...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso falls by 6 after 72 as Khang pulls away

Saso falls by 6 after 72 as Khang pulls away

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
Yuka Saso missed keeping abreast with Jin Young Ko for the second straight time with a last-hole mishap, settling for an even-par...
Sports
fbtw
Junior golfers welcome skill test in JPGT tilt

Junior golfers welcome skill test in JPGT tilt

12 hours ago
The youngsters continue to relish the challenge they face in the Junior PGT Series, a golf development program aimed at reinforcing...
Sports
fbtw
Usyk stops Dubois to retain world heavyweight titles

Usyk stops Dubois to retain world heavyweight titles

13 hours ago
Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine retained his world heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Britain's Daniel Dubois in...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena repeats personal-best 6 meters, cops silver in World Athletics Championship

Obiena repeats personal-best 6 meters, cops silver in World Athletics Championship

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
EJ Obiena brought home the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships’ pole vault event after soaring over the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with