'Tough guy' Edu earns praise anew vs Angola

AJ Edu of Gilas Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines – Another NBA big man lauded young Gilas Pilipinas center AJ Edu for his stellar defense.

Angola’s big man Bruno Fernando praised Edu’s defense in their 80-70 victory over Gilas Pilipinas in their FIBA World Cup Group A collision Sunday night.

Fernando had 14 points and seven rebounds in the game on 6-of-11 field goal shooting.

The Atlanta Hawk called Edu a “tough guy.”

“Edu, he is a tough guy. He made it tough all night,” Fernando told reporters a few minutes after Angola’s victory.

Edu banged bodies with Fernando multiple times in the night. The 23-year-old Filipino finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Another Gilas player Fernando lauded was multiple-time PBA MVP and champion June Mar Fajardo.

However, the 6-foot-10 Angolan said that he was impressed by all players of Gilas.

“We just gotta give them credit. They played a hell of a game,” he told reporters.

“I am impressed by all of them,” he added.

Fernando and Jilson Bango led Angola with seven boards apiece.

He also had two assists, a steal and a block.