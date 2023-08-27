Asian FIBA World Cup squads still in hunt for Olympic berth

The Philippines' Jordan Clarkson (center) splits the defense of Dominican Republic's Antonio Peña (left) and LJ Figueroa (right) during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group A match between Philippines and Dominican Republic at Philippine Arena in Bocaue on August 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The race to the Paris Olympics for the six Asian teams remains wide open.

As the games fired off in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan, no Asian team has yet to pull off a win —as of writing — in the FIBA Basketball World Cup to leave the lone Olympic seat from the continent very much up for grabs.

The Philippines, as main host, had the strongest outing so far as its Asian counterparts stumbled like dominoes in blowout fashions in what considered as the “bigger race” to Paris within the race itself that is the World Cup.

Led by NBA ace Jordan Clarkson, Gilas Pilipinas stood its ground against Dominican Republic in Group A before falling just short in a tough 87-81 defeat in front of a record-breaking crowd of 38,115 fans at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

That’s the only single-digit loss among Asian teams, who absorbed an average losing margin of 32.2 points, as only the top team with the best record until the second round or classification stage from the continent will qualify to Paris.

The biggest of them all was suffered by China in Group B after bowing to Serbia, 105-63, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, where Gilas will play the rest of its matches after the opener at the Philippine Arena.

Iran followed suit with a 41-point loss in Group G in Jakarta after a 100-59 defeat to Brazil.

Also in Jakarta, FIBA Asia Cup runner-up Lebanon succumbed to a 109-70 beating at the hands of Latvia in Group H as Japan folded to Germany, 81-63, in Group E in Okinawa.

Jordan, spearheaded by former PBA Best Import and newly-minted naturalized player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, had a 92-71 defeat against Greece in Group C at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Gilas (vs Angola) Japan (vs Finland) and Lebanon (vs Canada) were to attempt for a breakthrough win last night to bolster their bid in different venues as Iran, China and Jordan take on Ivory Coast, South Sudan and New Zealand, respectively, for the same goal.

Only 12 teams, led by reigning Olympic gold medalist Team USA, will play in the Paris Summer Games with the Philippines looking to be the lone Asian representative to snap a 51-year Olympic drought.

And against all odds, Gilas at home is determined to achieve the coveted and elusive goal with the incomparable support of Filipino fans behind.