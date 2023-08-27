Despite being cut, Newsome finds way to help Gilas in FIBA World Cup stint

MANILA, Philippines – He’s not in Coach Chot Reyes’ final 12-man lineup, but Chris Newsome continues to contribute to Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

One of the last cuts in Gilas’ pool, Newsome is sticking with the team to help in any way that he can.

From lending his skills in training to handing out the balls in warmups, Newsome gives his all to the national team.

Asked about his insistence in staying close to the team even after the cut, the Meralco star said that he just didn’t want circumstances he couldn’t control affect how he felt.

“I wanna be on that 12. I wanna be on the court but the circumstances being what it is, I gotta find a way to help the team in any way that I can,” Newsome said after Gilas’ 87-81 loss to the Dominican Republic Friday night.

“So, that’s out there rebounding, helping the guys warm up. That’s what I gotta do.”

Newsome was among some of the more consistent players who attended practices from Day 1 in preparing for the World Cup.

Still showing up even when he isn’t on the roster, Newsome says, further cements his commitment to helping the national team.

“That just shows that I’m committed to this program 100 percent, I’m going to do whatever the program needs, the coaches need, in order for us to be successful,” he said.

Newsome believes his efforts aren't lost on his teammates as well.

“I try to help the guys warm up, I try to be there mentally and also vocally and tell them what I see. I think the guys really appreciate that and you know, I’m just doing my share.” said Newsome.

“For us to be something special, everybody gotta do their share and the Filipino word for that is bayanihan. Everybody has to do their part. Even though I’m not on the court, I can still help in little ways and I hope I showed that tonight. I hope I showed that to all the fans out there that I’m still willing to do whatever it takes to contribute to this team,” he added.

Newsome will be looking to continue to join the ride when Gilas faces Angola next today.