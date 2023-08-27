Del Rosario makes move with 67; Guce gains

MANILA, Philippines -- Pauline del Rosario boomed late with her awesome power and completed her domination of the long holes, leading to a five-under 67 and moving to within three strokes off Thai Chanettee Wannasaen after 36 holes of the Circling Raven Championship in Worley, Idaho Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Clariss Guce holed out with back-to-back birdies at the front of the Circling Raven Golf Club course to shoot a 69 as she joined del Rosario and two others at fourth at 138 while fueling her bid for a third Epson Tour championship.

Wannasaen slipped off the lead with a double bogey on No. 8 on her way home but birdied the ninth for a 68, regaining the solo lead at 135 heading to the final 18 holes of the $200,000 championship.Korean Minji Kang put in a second 68 for solo second at 136 while Keera Foocharoen, also from Thailand, rallied with a 67 for third at 137.

Del Rosario, who started out at tied 33rd after a 71 Friday, appeared headed for another mediocre stint with a two-birdie, two-bogey backside card and a bogey on the second hole.

But two solid shots on the par-5 third hole led to an eagle and the ICTSI-backed ace cashed in on that feat to birdie the next two holes and closed out with two more for a 31 and a 67.

She actually turned in a superb all-around game in a day of torrid scoring, hitting all but two fairways on a 287-yard driving clip, reaching 14 greens in regulation and finishing with 27 putts. She, however, went 1-of-2 off the greenside bunkers.

But Guce proved more awesome with her 305-yard norm off the mound and like del Rosario, rallied at the front, coming away with five birdies against a bogey for a 32 and a 69.

Aussie Robin Choi fought back with a 66 while American Kaitlyn Budde carded a 70 as they joined del Rosario and Guce at fourth.

Wannasaen earlier looked poised to pulling away with a flawless backside start of five birdies. But after a run of pars at the front, she dropped two strokes on the par-3 seventh that enabled Kang to gain a share of the clubhouse lead.

But the Thai quickly regained her composure and birdied the par-5 No. 8 and the parred the last to re-claim the lead she had held after an opening 67.