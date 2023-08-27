^

Sports

Del Rosario makes move with 67; Guce gains

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 27, 2023 | 2:35pm
Del Rosario makes move with 67; Guce gains
Pauline del Rosario
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines -- Pauline del Rosario boomed late with her awesome power and completed her domination of the long holes, leading to a five-under 67 and moving to within three strokes off Thai Chanettee Wannasaen after 36 holes of the Circling Raven Championship in Worley, Idaho Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Clariss Guce holed out with back-to-back birdies at the front of the Circling Raven Golf Club course to shoot a 69 as she joined del Rosario and two others at fourth at 138 while fueling her bid for a third Epson Tour championship.

Wannasaen slipped off the lead with a double bogey on No. 8 on her way home but birdied the ninth for a 68, regaining the solo lead at 135 heading to the final 18 holes of the $200,000 championship.Korean Minji Kang put in a second 68 for solo second at 136 while Keera Foocharoen, also from Thailand, rallied with a 67 for third at 137.

Del Rosario, who started out at tied 33rd after a 71 Friday, appeared headed for another mediocre stint with a two-birdie, two-bogey backside card and a bogey on the second hole.

But two solid shots on the par-5 third hole led to an eagle and the ICTSI-backed ace cashed in on that feat to birdie the next two holes and closed out with two more for a 31 and a 67.

She actually turned in a superb all-around game in a day of torrid scoring, hitting all but two fairways on a 287-yard driving clip, reaching 14 greens in regulation and finishing with 27 putts. She, however, went 1-of-2 off the greenside bunkers.

But Guce proved more awesome with her 305-yard norm off the mound and like del Rosario, rallied at the front, coming away with five birdies against a bogey for a 32 and a 69.

Aussie Robin Choi fought back with a 66 while American Kaitlyn Budde carded a 70 as they joined del Rosario and Guce at fourth.

Wannasaen earlier looked poised to pulling away with a flawless backside start of five birdies. But after a run of pars at the front, she dropped two strokes on the par-3 seventh that enabled Kang to gain a share of the clubhouse lead.

But the Thai quickly regained her composure and birdied the par-5 No. 8 and the parred the last to re-claim the lead she had held after an opening 67.

vuukle comment

GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Must-win situation for Gilas

Must-win situation for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
From a “moral” victory to an “actual” victory that counts in the grand scheme of things.
Sports
fbtw
Crowd darling Austin Reaves basks in attention after USA win over New Zealand

Crowd darling Austin Reaves basks in attention after USA win over New Zealand

By Dino Maragay | 16 hours ago
The inevitable cheers came and reverberated throughout the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday night as soon as Austin Reaves checked...
Sports
fbtw

Coming to Towns

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Gilas got a bitter taste of what it’s like to battle the No. 10 team in the FIBA World Cup power rankings but fought furiously in losing a close contest to the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena last...
Sports
fbtw

Losing a winnable game

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Gilas’ loss to the Dominican Republic was particularly painful for coach Chot Reyes and his troops as the game went down to the wire with the outcome in doubt until the last minute in the FIBA World Cup at...
Sports
fbtw
Banchero rises to the occasion in FIBA World Cup debut for triumphant USA

Banchero rises to the occasion in FIBA World Cup debut for triumphant USA

By Dino Maragay | 14 hours ago
Paolo Banchero came off the bench and scored a game-high 21 points to lead Team USA to a 99-72 romp over New Zealand to fire...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Junior golfers welcome skill test in JPGT tilt

Junior golfers welcome skill test in JPGT tilt

4 hours ago
The youngsters continue to relish the challenge they face in the Junior PGT Series, a golf development program aimed at reinforcing...
Sports
fbtw
Usyk stops Dubois to retain world heavyweight titles

Usyk stops Dubois to retain world heavyweight titles

5 hours ago
Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine retained his world heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Britain's Daniel Dubois in...
Sports
fbtw
Puerto Rico pulls it off

Puerto Rico pulls it off

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Puerto Rico spoiled upset-conscious South Sudan’s FIBA World Cup debut with a 101-96 overtime victory last night to...
Sports
fbtw
UN declares World Basketball Day

UN declares World Basketball Day

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
As the Philippines solidified its stature as the basketball mecca by setting a new FIBA World Cup gate-attendance record,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with