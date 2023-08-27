Gilas wary of Angola's Fernando, Dundao

For a team like the Philippines, you need to play the almost perfect game to win at the World Cup level.

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas is eyeing to contain Angola’s main guns Bruno Fernando and Childe Dundao in their crucial game Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Following a heartbreaking 81-87 defeat to the Dominican Republic on Friday, the Philippine team is laser-focused on beating the African team as they try to keep their Olympic hopes alive.

“In terms of their athleticism and size. Even their main man, Bruno Fernando, is going to be like Karl-Anthony Towns. Of course, maybe not of the (same) level, but we really have to focus on Fernando as well,” Reyes said following Gilas’ training at the Philsports Arena Saturday night.

“And then there’s also the point guard, Dundao, we also have to be ready for him,” he added.

Fernando, a big man for the Atlanta Hawks, scored 13 points, hauled down five rebounds and four steals in their first game against Italy, which they lost, 67-81.

The diminutive Dundao, meanwhile, had 19 points with three assists and two steals.

Gilas big men AJ Edu, June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar and Kai Sotto will have to bang it out against the physical Angola team.

Dundao, Angola’s 5-foot-6 spitfire guard, would have his hands full against Gilas guards Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez and Scottie Thompson.

Gilas assistant coach Jong Uichico said that the team already moved on from their tough defeat against the Dominican Republic, losing in a tight 87-81 war at the Philippine Arena Friday night.

“You cannot dwell [on a loss] in the international play. After a loss, you go to practice, correct your mistakes and kove on,” Uichico said in Filipino.

Gilas and Angola’s game will tip off at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Both are winless in group A play.