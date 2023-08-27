^

Sports

Gilas wary of Angola's Fernando, Dundao

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 27, 2023 | 2:14pm
Gilas wary of Angola's Fernando, Dundao
For a team like the Philippines, you need to play the almost perfect game to win at the World Cup level.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas is eyeing to contain Angola’s main guns Bruno Fernando and Childe Dundao in their crucial game Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Following a heartbreaking 81-87 defeat to the Dominican Republic on Friday, the Philippine team is laser-focused on beating the African team as they try to keep their Olympic hopes alive.

“In terms of their athleticism and size. Even their main man, Bruno Fernando, is going to be like Karl-Anthony Towns. Of course, maybe not of the (same) level, but we really have to focus on Fernando as well,” Reyes said following Gilas’ training at the Philsports Arena Saturday night.

“And then there’s also the point guard, Dundao, we also have to be ready for him,” he added.

Fernando, a big man for the Atlanta Hawks, scored 13 points, hauled down five rebounds and four steals in their first game against Italy, which they lost, 67-81.

The diminutive Dundao, meanwhile, had 19 points with three assists and two steals.

Gilas big men AJ Edu, June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar and Kai Sotto will have to bang it out against the physical Angola team.

Dundao, Angola’s 5-foot-6 spitfire guard, would have his hands full against Gilas guards Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez and Scottie Thompson.

Gilas assistant coach Jong Uichico said that the team already moved on from their tough defeat against the Dominican Republic, losing in a tight 87-81 war at the Philippine Arena Friday night.

“You cannot dwell [on a loss] in the international play. After a loss, you go to practice, correct your mistakes and kove on,” Uichico said in Filipino.

Gilas and Angola’s game will tip off at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Both are winless in group A play.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Crowd darling Austin Reaves basks in attention after USA win over New Zealand

Crowd darling Austin Reaves basks in attention after USA win over New Zealand

By Dino Maragay | 14 hours ago
The inevitable cheers came and reverberated throughout the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday night as soon as Austin Reaves checked...
Sports
fbtw

Losing a winnable game

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Gilas’ loss to the Dominican Republic was particularly painful for coach Chot Reyes and his troops as the game went down to the wire with the outcome in doubt until the last minute in the FIBA World Cup at...
Sports
fbtw

Coming to Towns

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Gilas got a bitter taste of what it’s like to battle the No. 10 team in the FIBA World Cup power rankings but fought furiously in losing a close contest to the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena last...
Sports
fbtw
Banchero rises to the occasion in FIBA World Cup debut for triumphant USA

Banchero rises to the occasion in FIBA World Cup debut for triumphant USA

By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
Paolo Banchero came off the bench and scored a game-high 21 points to lead Team USA to a 99-72 romp over New Zealand to fire...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 days ago
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena advanced to the World Athletics Championships final after he cleared 5.75 meters in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Obiena repeats personal-best 6 meters, cops silver in World Athletics Championship

Obiena repeats personal-best 6 meters, cops silver in World Athletics Championship

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
EJ Obiena brought home the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships’ pole vault event after soaring over the...
Sports
fbtw
June Mar Fajardo absorbs sucker punch from Delgado

June Mar Fajardo absorbs sucker punch from Delgado

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Dominican Republic big man Angel Delgado drew flak from Filipinos for his “unpunished” hit on Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson vows to get things done vs Angola

Clarkson vows to get things done vs Angola

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The pictures and videos of Gilas Pilipinas ace Jordan Clarkson burying his face in his hands said it all.
Sports
fbtw
Puerto Rico pulls it off

Puerto Rico pulls it off

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Puerto Rico spoiled upset-conscious South Sudan’s FIBA World Cup debut with a 101-96 overtime victory last night to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with