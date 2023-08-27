Saso falls by 6 after 72 as Khang pulls away

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso missed keeping abreast with Jin Young Ko for the second straight time with a last-hole mishap, settling for an even-par 72 and falling six strokes off an unflappable Megan Khang of the US in moving day in the CPKC Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Khang fell off the leaderboard with a short miss for birdie on No. 13 coupled with Korean Sei Young Kim’s ace- and eagle-spiked surge. But the pint-sized American came up big in the stretch, birdying four of the last five to fashion out a 68 and regain a commanding three-shot lead instead at 205 at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club.

That blistering windup included a clutch par-save on the par-3 17th, which she overshot, and a lucky birdie on the closing hole that saw her seemingly strong approach shot hit the pin, thus slowing down its impact with the ball spinning to the right side before resting just on the fringe.

She canned in the putt to cap a 28-putt showing in the third round of the $2.5 million championship and closer to a dream breakthrough in an eight-year fruitless campaign.

In a flight ahead, Saso muffed her own par-bid on No. 18 from six feet for her third bogey against the same number of birdies in another tough day for the 2021 US Women’s Open champion, who led the power-packed field with a 66 Thursday but dropped out of the lead with a second round 73.

She birdied the first hole but bogeyed the next and made a run of pars to match the former world No. 1 Ko’s frontside 36. But while the Korean birdied two of the first four holes at the back to card a 71 and remain in chase of Khang with a 210 total, the ICTSI-backed Saso bogeyed No. 10.

Saso did fight back with birdies on Nos. 13 and 16 to tie Ko at six-under overall but her closing bogey left her with a 72 and a 211 for joint fourth with England’s Georgia Hall, who carded a 70.

Saso actually finished with 26 putts in a day when she scrambled to get her game going from the mound to the greens.

She missed six fairways and 10 greens.At tied sixth and four strokes off Khang at the midway point, Kim remained in that spot with pars in the first six holes.

But after birdying the par-5 seventh, things went on an upswing for the one-time major winner, who went on to log scores from a 1 to 5 on her way to a 67.She aced No. 8, birdied the ninth, yielded a stroke on the tough No. 10 then birdied the 13th before sinking an eagle putt from 10 feet on a drivable 265-yard, par-4 No. 14.

Kim, the 2020 Women’s PGA Championship winner, grabbed the lead at nine-under as Khang dropped to seven-under overall with a bogey on No. 12.

But just when they thought Khang would crack in the face of Kim’s charge and in the stretch-run pressure, the 25-year-old Massachusetts native delivered, putting up one fiery windup to gain a big cushion over Kim and the rest of the stellar field.

Bianca Pagdanganan, meanwhile, posted a second straight 73 and dropped to joint 24th at 217.

She hit three birdies but made a double bogey on No. 4 and bogeys on Nos. 9 and 17.