Junior golfers welcome skill test in JPGT tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- The youngsters continue to relish the challenge they face in the Junior PGT Series, a golf development program aimed at reinforcing the players’ skills set by focusing on the three fundamental aspects employed in the sport.

Tournament director Jack Imperial has noted the great enthusiasm and keen interest shown by the participants eight legs into ICTSI’s initial foray in the junior ranks, particularly in the drive, chip and putt skills challenge at some of the country’s top championship courses.

“It’s like everyone is enthusiastic about joining, playing (in the JPGT). Even if the tournaments are held out-of-town and on Sundays, they still choose to come and play,” said Imperial of the weekend-only series which features various age-group categories for boys and girls.

“One can see their eagerness, especially with the DCP (drive, chip and putt),” he added.

Imperial pointed out the skills challenge is something different from the traditional 18-hole tournament format, also a feature of the JPGT Series, for it helps develop the players’ confidence.

It also fosters camaraderie among the players and parents.

“The pressure is there and it’s a good training for them because everybody is watching, their peers and friends, including their parents. They develop confidence in the process,” said Imperial.

“Personally, I can see their progress because they make it a point to practice during the break (from school),” he added.

Meanwhile, the series resumes Monday, August 28, with the 18-hole stroke play tournament back at Mount Malarayat in Lipa City, Batangas featuring Round 5 competitions in the boys’ and girls’ 9-12 and girls’ 13-14 age group divisions.

Clashing for the top honors in girls' 13-14 are Levonne Talion, Chloe Lim, Maria Monserrat Lapuz, Rafa Anciano and Chloe Rada, while Roman Ungco leads the boys’ 11-12 cast that includes Lujo Gomez, Matthias Espina, Aenzo Sulaik, Stefano Bautista, Inigo Gallardo, Lorenzo Juane, Enzo Corpus, Gabriel Garcia, William Sulit and Jacobo Gomez.

This early, Imperial said he has seen potentials from a number of campaigners in the 9-12 age group but stressed: “The very important age bracket is 13-15. The earlier you start, the better.”“It’s fun and memorable,” said girls’ 13-14 campaigner Lapuz.

“So far, I noticed improvements in my confidence. The JPGT Series taught me how to prepare for these three skills in different courses.”

“My daily motivation is to make myself an athlete and the JPGT Series makes me train like one,” she added.

Talion, a two-time winner in the 18-hole stroke play tournament, said she was able to meet new friends playing in the JPGT and experience to play in a professionally-organized junior golf event.

“The DCP event is a different level of experience for me. It gives more pressure knowing you only have three shots per event. It teaches me to focus more on my shots,” said Talion.

“I always hold on to my dream to become a pro golfer competing for the country someday,” she added.

“And the JPGT helps build my confidence and trains me how to compete and fight with courage.”

Truly, 18-hole tournaments are miles different from the drive, chip and putt format. But what’s similar is the focus one needs to excel and succeed in both and that’s the experience one only gets in such kind of a program.