^

Sports

Obiena repeats personal-best 6 meters, cops silver in World Athletics Championship

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 27, 2023 | 9:49am
Obiena repeats personal-best 6 meters, cops silver in World Athletics Championship
(From L) Silver medallist Philippines' Ernest John Obiena, gold medallist Sweden's Armand Duplantis, bronze medallists USA's Christopher Nilsen and Australia's Kurtis Marschall celebrates after competing in the men's pole vault final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 26, 2023.
Ben Stansall / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- EJ Obiena brought home the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships’ pole vault event after soaring over the 6-meter mark in Budapest, Hungary Sunday (Manila time.)

Obiena thus tied his Asian record and personal best in the competition, as he came in second against World No. 1 pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, who cleared 6.10 meters.

With the two fighting tooth and nail, Obiena failed to clear the 6.05 meters with his first jump.

Duplantis, however, cleared the same height in his first try.

With the bar moving to 6.10 meters, Obiena failed to go over the mark, ending his stint and securing the silver medal.

Duplantis even tried to set his outdoor record to 6.23 meters, but he failed to do so as well.

This is the second medal for Obiena in the World Championships.

Last year, he finished third in Eugene, Oregon  clearing 5.94 meters.

Australia’s Kurtis Marschall and American Christopher Nilsen brought home the bronze medals.

vuukle comment

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT

WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Crowd darling Austin Reaves basks in attention after USA win over New Zealand

Crowd darling Austin Reaves basks in attention after USA win over New Zealand

By Dino Maragay | 11 hours ago
The inevitable cheers came and reverberated throughout the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday night as soon as Austin Reaves checked...
Sports
fbtw
Banchero rises to the occasion in FIBA World Cup debut for triumphant USA

Banchero rises to the occasion in FIBA World Cup debut for triumphant USA

By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
Paolo Banchero came off the bench and scored a game-high 21 points to lead Team USA to a 99-72 romp over New Zealand to fire...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena advanced to the World Athletics Championships final after he cleared 5.75 meters in the...
Sports
fbtw

Losing a winnable game

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Gilas’ loss to the Dominican Republic was particularly painful for coach Chot Reyes and his troops as the game went down to the wire with the outcome in doubt until the last minute in the FIBA World Cup at...
Sports
fbtw
Puerto Rico pulls it off

Puerto Rico pulls it off

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Puerto Rico spoiled upset-conscious South Sudan’s FIBA World Cup debut with a 101-96 overtime victory last night to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Must-win situation for Gilas

Must-win situation for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
From a “moral” victory to an “actual” victory that counts in the grand scheme of things.
Sports
fbtw
UN declares World Basketball Day

UN declares World Basketball Day

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
As the Philippines solidified its stature as the basketball mecca by setting a new FIBA World Cup gate-attendance record,...
Sports
fbtw

Coming to Towns

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Gilas got a bitter taste of what it’s like to battle the No. 10 team in the FIBA World Cup power rankings but fought furiously in losing a close contest to the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena last...
Sports
fbtw

LeBron son has heart defect

11 hours ago
LeBron James’s teenage son Bronny’s cardiac arrest last month was likely caused by a congenital heart defect, the family said in a statement Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with