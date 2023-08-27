Obiena repeats personal-best 6 meters, cops silver in World Athletics Championship

(From L) Silver medallist Philippines' Ernest John Obiena, gold medallist Sweden's Armand Duplantis, bronze medallists USA's Christopher Nilsen and Australia's Kurtis Marschall celebrates after competing in the men's pole vault final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 26, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines -- EJ Obiena brought home the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships’ pole vault event after soaring over the 6-meter mark in Budapest, Hungary Sunday (Manila time.)

Obiena thus tied his Asian record and personal best in the competition, as he came in second against World No. 1 pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, who cleared 6.10 meters.

With the two fighting tooth and nail, Obiena failed to clear the 6.05 meters with his first jump.

Duplantis, however, cleared the same height in his first try.

With the bar moving to 6.10 meters, Obiena failed to go over the mark, ending his stint and securing the silver medal.

Duplantis even tried to set his outdoor record to 6.23 meters, but he failed to do so as well.

This is the second medal for Obiena in the World Championships.

Last year, he finished third in Eugene, Oregon clearing 5.94 meters.

Australia’s Kurtis Marschall and American Christopher Nilsen brought home the bronze medals.