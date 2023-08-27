Banchero rises to the occasion in FIBA World Cup debut for triumphant USA

MANILA, Philippines – Paolo Banchero came off the bench and scored a game-high 21 points to lead Team USA to a 99-72 romp over New Zealand to fire off their FIBA World Cup campaign Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year was inserted more than four minutes into game and with the US trailing the Kiwis, 5-14. His presence played a huge part in the Americans’ recovery from a shaky start.

The Orlando Magic power forward later told reporters he felt a sense of urgency in helping his team close the early gap mounted by the determined Tall Blacks.

“We gotta get going. I think me, a couple of other guys who come off the bench, we pride ourselves on (the thought that) we push the pace. If we start flat, we gotta pick it up. So I think we were able to do that,” said Banchero, whose first six points and some defensive plays were pivotal in Team USA trimming New Zealand’s lead to 19-18 after the opening period.

The 6-foot-10, 20-year-old Banchero spiked his performance with four rebounds and the same number of blocks in 18 minutes of action.

He emphasized his readiness to deliver in whatever role he is required for the Americans, who are seeking to redeem themselves from a seventh-place finish in the 2019 edition of the tournament,

“Just being in the World Cup, my role is my role. I kind of have accepted it. I just want to do to the best of my ability,” Banchero continued.

“I kept telling myself, ‘I was made for this World Cup.’ With a license on, I'm ready to go. I'm here and I'm gonna take it one game at a time.”

Banchero and the Americans aim to go 2-0 in Group C when they take on Greece on Monday at the same venue.