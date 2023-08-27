Crowd darling Austin Reaves basks in attention after USA win over New Zealand

Austin Reaves gestures during Team USA's opener against New Zealand at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

MANILA, Philippines – The inevitable cheers came and reverberated throughout the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday night as soon as Austin Reaves checked in for Team USA in their FIBA World Cup opener against New Zealand.

Reaves, the good-looking, sweet-shooting guard from the Los Angeles Lakers, subbed in for Anthony Edwards at the 4:09 mark of the first quarter, instantly energizing the crowd that packed the arena to witness the Americans coast to a 99-72 win over the Tall Blacks.

The venue was at fever pitch right after Reaves knocked down a triple with nine seconds left in the opening period as the Americans bucked a shaky start to move just a basket away from taking the lead from the gritty Kiwis, 19-18.

The 25-year-old Reaves was obviously the crowd favorite, due largely to his heartthrob looks and the fact that he plays for the Lakers, arguably the most popular NBA squad in this basketball-crazed nation.

Entering Saturday’s game, Reaves admitted having expected to receive some extra attention from the local crowd.

“I kind of seen it coming. It all started with (Lakers assistant coach) Phil Handy. He was telling me that they love the Lakers out here, so I kind of seen it coming. It's special for me,” he told reporters at the post-game presser.

Reaves sure matched his looks with his level of play, joining five other Team USA players in double-digit scoring with 12 points. He was a perfect 2-of-2 from the 3-point area, dished out six assists, and had three steals as the Americans went off to a strong start in their World Cup redemption bid.

The New Ark, Arkansas native couldn’t have emphasized harder how making it to the world’s biggest basketball stage is a big deal for him.

“You know, from a super small town, not a lot of people expect me to be here and represent our country,” he added.

“So for them to accept me the way they accepted me, it means a lot to me.”

Reaves and the Americans hope to sustain the momentum as they go against Greece on Monday at the same venue.