^

Sports

June Mar Fajardo absorbs sucker punch from Delgado

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
August 27, 2023 | 12:00am
June Mar Fajardo absorbs sucker punch from Delgado
June Mar Fajardo
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Dominican Republic big man Angel Delgado drew flak from Filipinos for his “unpunished” hit on Gilas Pilipinas countertpart June Mar Fajardo during their FIBA World Cup showdown last Friday at the Philippine Arena.

In a video that went viral yesterday, the 6-foot-10 Delgado appeared to have punched Fajardo in the midsection during a Gilas transition play at the 9:18 of the fourth period.

The incident, which happened simultaneously as Jordan Clarkson’s made pullup jumper, escaped the eyes of the referees, allowing Delgado to go scot-free.

Fajardo, a gentle giant, grimaced after taking the hit, held his stomach and pointed to the Dominican after the shot.

In the leadup to the incident, Delgado attempted to land an elbow on Fajardo who was running behind him. But the six-time PBA MVP saw it coming and pushed the Dominican away.

Pinoys online are now calling for the FIBA to belatedly sanction Delgado for his action.

“Closed fist ah. Daming uncalled fouls. Lakas loob ng player na ito gumanyan sa Pilipinas. Haha. Ejection + suspension + fine dapat,” said a netizen.

“How in the world did the referees of FIBA miss it?” said another.

vuukle comment

JUNE MAR FAJARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angola seeks stronger finish vs Gilas

Angola seeks stronger finish vs Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The Angolan national team is eyeing to have a better final quarter in their FIBA World Cup game against Gilas Pilipinas at...
Sports
fbtw
'Educated, respectful' record crowd leaves Dominican Republic coach in awe

'Educated, respectful' record crowd leaves Dominican Republic coach in awe

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
“It was a basketball party.”
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson laments being on short end of calls vs Dominicans, eyes bounce-back

Clarkson laments being on short end of calls vs Dominicans, eyes bounce-back

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Clarkson rued some supposed unfavorable calls against the Philippines in their close defeat against...
Sports
fbtw
'No opportunity:' Chot explains Kai Sotto's benching vs Dominican Republic

'No opportunity:' Chot explains Kai Sotto's benching vs Dominican Republic

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The stellar play of the Gilas Pilipinas' other big men led to the benching of Kai Sotto in the game against the Dominican...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena advanced to the World Athletics Championships final after he cleared 5.75 meters in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UN declares World Basketball Day

UN declares World Basketball Day

By John Bryan Ulanday | 55 minutes ago
As the Philippines solidified its stature as the basketball mecca by setting a new FIBA World Cup gate-attendance record,...
Sports
fbtw

Coming to Towns

By Joaquin Henson | 55 minutes ago
Gilas got a bitter taste of what it’s like to battle the No. 10 team in the FIBA World Cup power rankings but fought furiously in losing a close contest to the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena last...
Sports
fbtw

Losing a winnable game

By Joaquin M. Henson | 55 minutes ago
Gilas’ loss to the Dominican Republic was particularly painful for coach Chot Reyes and his troops as the game went down to the wire with the outcome in doubt until the last minute in the FIBA World Cup at...
Sports
fbtw

LeBron son has heart defect

55 minutes ago
LeBron James’s teenage son Bronny’s cardiac arrest last month was likely caused by a congenital heart defect, the family said in a statement Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with