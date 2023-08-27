June Mar Fajardo absorbs sucker punch from Delgado

MANILA, Philippines — Dominican Republic big man Angel Delgado drew flak from Filipinos for his “unpunished” hit on Gilas Pilipinas countertpart June Mar Fajardo during their FIBA World Cup showdown last Friday at the Philippine Arena.

In a video that went viral yesterday, the 6-foot-10 Delgado appeared to have punched Fajardo in the midsection during a Gilas transition play at the 9:18 of the fourth period.

The incident, which happened simultaneously as Jordan Clarkson’s made pullup jumper, escaped the eyes of the referees, allowing Delgado to go scot-free.

Fajardo, a gentle giant, grimaced after taking the hit, held his stomach and pointed to the Dominican after the shot.

In the leadup to the incident, Delgado attempted to land an elbow on Fajardo who was running behind him. But the six-time PBA MVP saw it coming and pushed the Dominican away.

Pinoys online are now calling for the FIBA to belatedly sanction Delgado for his action.

“Closed fist ah. Daming uncalled fouls. Lakas loob ng player na ito gumanyan sa Pilipinas. Haha. Ejection + suspension + fine dapat,” said a netizen.

“How in the world did the referees of FIBA miss it?” said another.