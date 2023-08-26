^

Sports

Puerto Rico rallies, outlasts South Sudan in OT

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 26, 2023 | 6:33pm
Puerto Rico rallies, outlasts South Sudan in OT
Stephen Thompson Jr. led Puerto Rico with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Puerto Rico came from behind and pulled the rug out from under the debuting South Sudan in overtime, 101-96, in Group B of the FIBA World Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Saturday.

With the game going into extra time following a gallant effort by the Puerto Ricans, George Conditt converted on an and-one play to give them a 3-point lead, 84-81, to start overtime. 

A 3-pointer by Nuni Omot pushed Puerto Rico’s lead to six, 87-81. Isaiah Piniero split his free throws to make it 88-81. 

Following a free throw by Carlik Jones of South Sudan, a corner 3-pointer by Puerto Rico's Stephen Thompson Jr. put the final nail on the coffin, 91-82. 

South Sudan tried to come back as they cut the lead to four, 93-97, after Jones hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining in the game. 

But Puerto Rico's Jordan Howard sunk two free throws to put the game out of reach, 99-93. 

Jones was then fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and sunk all of his freebies to cut the deficit to 99-96. 

A pair of Isaiah Pineiro free throws set the final score.

While South Sudan controlled the bulk of the game, Puerto Rico took a one-point lead, 79-78, with 16 seconds remaining in regulation after back-to-back shots by Ismael Romero. 

South Sudan had the chance to take the lead in the succeeding possession, but Puerto Rico's stifling defense prevented them from inbounding the ball in time as they forced a five second violation. 

Puerto Rico's Tremont Waters then made both of his free throws with 14 seconds remaining as his team mounted an 81-78 lead. 

Jones of South Sudan tied the game at 81-all following a booming 3-pointer. 

Waters tried to clinch in the game-winner with one second remaining in regulation, but his shot missed.

Stephen Thompson Jr. tried to tip the ball in but missed anew. Romero, however, was able to draw a foul off an offensive rebound. 

This gave Romero a chance to win the game with two free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining, but he missed both.

Puerto Rico came back from as much as 12 points as South Sudan's Nuni Omot hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter to make it 60-48. 

Four Puerto Rico players were able to secure double-doubles. 

Thompson led Puerto Rico with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Waters had 19 points and 10 assists. Conditt tallied 18 points and 11 boards, while Romero recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds. 

Jones starred for Puerto Rico with 38 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Wenyen Gabriel followed suit with 17 points and seven boards.

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

PUERTO RICO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Educated, respectful' record crowd leaves Dominican Republic coach in awe

'Educated, respectful' record crowd leaves Dominican Republic coach in awe

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
“It was a basketball party.”
Sports
fbtw
Angola seeks stronger finish vs Gilas

Angola seeks stronger finish vs Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Angolan national team is eyeing to have a better final quarter in their FIBA World Cup game against Gilas Pilipinas at...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena advanced to the World Athletics Championships final after he cleared 5.75 meters in the...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas&rsquo; next target: Angola

Gilas’ next target: Angola

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
The Philippines has a score to settle with Angola and revenge could come in their FIBA World Cup game at the Smart Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup kickoff draws stacked cast of VIPs, celebrities, stars

World Cup kickoff draws stacked cast of VIPs, celebrities, stars

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
All of the stars – literally and figuratively – conspired at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan as the highly-anticipated...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Valorant Champions Tour: Evil Geniuses bests Loud, forges finals duel vs PRX

Valorant Champions Tour: Evil Geniuses bests Loud, forges finals duel vs PRX

By Nadie Esteban | 8 hours ago
North America’s team Evil Geniuses (EG) edged the 2022 Valorant World Champions Loud, 3-2, in the lower bracket finals...
Sports
fbtw
St. Andrews Bay Championship: Que fights back with 68 but Quiban, Go miss cut

St. Andrews Bay Championship: Que fights back with 68 but Quiban, Go miss cut

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Angelo Que squandered a two-under card after 12 holes but rebounded from a double-bogey mishap on No. 13 with four birdies...
Sports
fbtw
Gritty Gilas slips at endgame

Gritty Gilas slips at endgame

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Win for the Philippines, host of the largest audience in a FIBA game. But no dice for Gilas Pilipinas, the World Cup com...
Sports
fbtw
Bulls star Vucevic powers Montenegro over Mexico

Bulls star Vucevic powers Montenegro over Mexico

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Nikola Vucevic carried Montenegro on his broad shoulders as they turned back Mexico, 91-71, to launch its ambitious FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws, Lady Warriors ease past V-League rivals

Lady Tamaraws, Lady Warriors ease past V-League rivals

20 hours ago
Far Eastern U rolled to its third straight victory with a quick 25-11, 25-10, 25-16 romp over Enderun Colleges to wrest control...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with