^

Sports

Angola seeks stronger finish vs Gilas

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 26, 2023 | 2:49pm
Angola seeks stronger finish vs Gilas
Italy's Stefano Tonut drives past Gerson Goncalves of Angola.
FIBA.com

MANILA, Philippines -- The Angolan national team is eyeing to have a better final quarter in their FIBA World Cup game against Gilas Pilipinas at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Angola went toe-to-toe with a heavily favored Italy squad in their opening game Friday at the Philippine Arena in the three quarters.

Angola trailed by just four, 57-61, at the end of the third quarter.

But they ran out of gas in the fourth as they just managed to score just 10 points in the final frame.

At a press conference, Angola’s Antonio Monteiro said they have to finish stronger against Gilas.

“We have to take these lessons… for the next game and do not put our heads down because we play in two days,” Monteiro told reporters.

“We gotta go stronger for the next game,” he added.

Gilas and Angola both have a 0-1 win-loss slates.

The former dropped its first game against the Dominican Republic by six points, 87-81.

Angola’s Pep Carlos, meanwhile, said that the team should be more focused in the next games.

Carlos said that the team should have better character in the coming days.

“I think we lacked strong character in the final minutes. When you face a team better than you, it is clear that the only way to win is to give more,” he said.

“[We have] to play harder and to never give up.”

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Educated, respectful' record crowd leaves Dominican Republic coach in awe

'Educated, respectful' record crowd leaves Dominican Republic coach in awe

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
“It was a basketball party.”
Sports
fbtw
World Cup kickoff draws stacked cast of VIPs, celebrities, stars

World Cup kickoff draws stacked cast of VIPs, celebrities, stars

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
All of the stars – literally and figuratively – conspired at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan as the highly-anticipated...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas&rsquo; next target: Angola

Gilas’ next target: Angola

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
The Philippines has a score to settle with Angola and revenge could come in their FIBA World Cup game at the Smart Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson laments being on short end of calls vs Dominicans, eyes bounce-back

Clarkson laments being on short end of calls vs Dominicans, eyes bounce-back

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Clarkson rued some supposed unfavorable calls against the Philippines in their close defeat against...
Sports
fbtw
Bulls star Vucevic powers Montenegro over Mexico

Bulls star Vucevic powers Montenegro over Mexico

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Nikola Vucevic carried Montenegro on his broad shoulders as they turned back Mexico, 91-71, to launch its ambitious FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
St. Andrews Bay Championship: Que fights back with 68 but Quiban, Go miss cut

St. Andrews Bay Championship: Que fights back with 68 but Quiban, Go miss cut

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Angelo Que squandered a two-under card after 12 holes but rebounded from a double-bogey mishap on No. 13 with four birdies...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at Gilas' painful loss to Dominican Republic

Looking at Gilas' painful loss to Dominican Republic

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The Philippines stayed close until the final four minutes of their FIBA World Cup opening match against the Dominican Republic,...
Sports
fbtw
'No opportunity:' Chot explains Kai Sotto's benching vs Dominican Republic

'No opportunity:' Chot explains Kai Sotto's benching vs Dominican Republic

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The stellar play of the Gilas Pilipinas' other big men led to the benching of Kai Sotto in the game against the Dominican...
Sports
fbtw
Gritty Gilas slips at endgame

Gritty Gilas slips at endgame

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Win for the Philippines, host of the largest audience in a FIBA game. But no dice for Gilas Pilipinas, the World Cup com...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws, Lady Warriors ease past V-League rivals

Lady Tamaraws, Lady Warriors ease past V-League rivals

15 hours ago
Far Eastern U rolled to its third straight victory with a quick 25-11, 25-10, 25-16 romp over Enderun Colleges to wrest control...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with