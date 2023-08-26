^

Clarkson laments being on short end of calls vs Dominicans, eyes bounce-back

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 26, 2023 | 12:29pm
Clarkson laments being on short end of calls vs Dominicans, eyes bounce-back
Jordan Clarkson (right) drives as Gilas Pilipinas battled the Dominican Republic
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Clarkson rued some supposed unfavorable calls against the Philippines in their close defeat against the Dominican Republic, 87-81, Friday night at the Philippine Arena.

With Gilas down 76-79, Clarkson fouled out with 3:32 remaining in the game after he was called for a charge.

Despite this, the Utah Jazz star underscored that it is all a part of the game.

“We played well. I think we had a chance to win. Some calls did not go our way, but that is part of the game,” Clarkson told reporters after the game.

He said the team will come back stronger against Angola, whom they will be facing on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We will come back and try to get the next one. Just keep competing like we did in there, and just fight hard,” he stated.

“Some things did not go our way towards the end. But, we just got to finish well and move on to the next one,” he added.

Dominican Republic shot 34 free throws throughout the game, making 23. 

Of the freebies, NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns had 16, missing just one.

The Filipinos, in contrast, went 21-of-27 from the free throw line. 

They tallied 19 fouls compared to 12 from their foes.

Gilas big men who played at least 10 minutes — AJ Edu, Japeth Aguilar and June Mar Fajardo — all had at least three fouls.

Kai Sotto played just 73 seconds but tallied two fouls.

