Saso loses grip of lead with 73 as Khang takes command

Yuka Saso of Japan hits a tee shot on the third holeduring the second round of the CPKC Women's Open at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club on August 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso flubbed a five-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and signed a one-over 73, slipping from the top of the heap to joint third with world No. 2 Jin Young Ko halfway through the CPKC Women’s Open now led by a resilient American Megan Khang in Vancouver, Canada Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Saso, whose scorching closing frontside card of 30 keyed her lead-grabbing 66 in an early start Thursday, struggled all day from the mound to the green in a switch in tee-time, missing five fairways and six greens and finishing with 31 putts in overcast skies at the tough Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club course.

She also failed to rescue pars in a couple of bunker visits.

With a 139 aggregate, the 2021 US Women’s Open champion fell two strokes behind Khang, whose three straight bogeys ruined an otherwise fine first round 71 but whose five-birdie binge from No. 11 anchored her 66 that shoved her to the lead at 137.

Swede Linn Grant made a 71 for a 138 and stayed at second spot for the second straight day while Ko birdied two of the last five holes to put in a 70 and tie the ICTSI-backed Saso at third.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda matched her opening round 70 for a 140 while a host of others stood a stroke or two behind to guarantee a weekend of thrill and fear in the $2.5 million event.

Bianca Pagdanganan also floundered with a 73 after a 71 but her 144 total earned her a spot at joint 22nd even as Dottie Ardina failed to rebound from a first round 77 and made another five-over par card and out of the championship with a 154.

Saso, out to snap a two-year title spell and bounce back from a missed cut in her last LPGA Tournament, actually tied Khang, who played in the morning wave, at seven-under overall total with a birdie on No. 5. But yielded strokes on Nos. 6 and 8 and missed green miscues, muffed a couple of birdie chances before bogeying the par-3 No. 12.

A birdie from close range after a superb wedge shot on the par-4 13th sparked hopes of another big windup. But mishits and missed putts stalled her charge, including on the closing hole following another solid wedge shot that rolled and rested on the left side of the hole.

While Khang and Grant face off in the featured twosome in the pivotal round, Saso braces for a fierce duel with Ko, a Solaire ambassadress, even as Korda tangles with England's Georgia Hall in an exciting third round battle even as local favorite and two-time major winner Brooke Henderson wheeled back into contention with a solid 68 in the morning group after an uncharacteristic 75 in the first round.

Over in Epson Tour, Clariss Guce shot a 69 and trailed Thai Chanettee Wannasaen by just two at the start of the Circling Raven Championship in Worley, Idaho, also Friday.

Pauline del Rosario birdied three of the first six holes but reeled back with back-to-back bogeys linking both nines of the Circling Raven Golf Club as she wound up with 71 and fell to joint 33rd while ICTSI teammate Abby Arevalo fumbled with a 75.

Wannasaen gunned down six birdies against a bogey to fire a 67 and grab a one-stroke lead over 10 others, including Koreans Min A Yoon and Minji Kang and Chinese Yue Ren and Michelle Zhang while Guce came away with four birdies that negated her lone miscue on No. 6 for a share of 12th with nine others heading to the last 36 holes.