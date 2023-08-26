^

Sports

Valorant Champions Tour: Evil Geniuses bests Loud, forges finals duel vs PRX

Nadie Esteban - Philstar.com
August 26, 2023 | 11:55am
The 2023 Valorant Champions is held in Los Angeles.
Philstar.com / Nadie Esteban

LOS ANGELES – North America’s team Evil Geniuses (EG) edged the 2022 Valorant World Champions Loud, 3-2, in the lower bracket finals of the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour here.

The North American team was expected to sweep the LB competition as they dominated the first two matches of the fight before Loud was able to take control of the second half.

The first two matches showcased how EG’s Corbin “C0M” Lee can quite literally sneak up behind the Brazilian team and force them into surprise flank gunfights, ultimately clutching rounds for EG over and over again.

Team Loud fought back by Game 3 and dominated in the map Pearl, team EG’s map pick. By Round 7, Kelden “Boostio” Pupello, scored an Ace for EG, but the Brazilian team had already been sitting on a 6-1 advantage. 

Ultimately, Loud shut down EG’s poised sweep with a 13-8 Game 3 win.

In the deciding fifth match, EG was able to take lead in the first half with a standing of 7-5. They quickly dominated the game with a score of 13-8 and became one of the only three teams, who were able to beat Loud in the map Bind (which was also Loud’s final map pick).

EG’s win over Loud secured them a rematch with Singapore’s PRX, which defeated them in the Upper Bracket Finals. The EG vs PRX match will happen August 26 (12 p.m. PT), where the two teams will fight it out for the championship.

