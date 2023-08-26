St. Andrews Bay Championship: Que fights back with 68 but Quiban, Go miss cut

This handout from Sportfive taken and released on January 22, 2022 shows Angelo Que of the Philippines hitting a shot during round three of the SMBC Singapore Open golf tournament in Singapore.

MANILA, Philippines – Angelo Que squandered a two-under card after 12 holes but rebounded from a double-bogey mishap on No. 13 with four birdies in the last five to shoot a 68 and jump from joint 52nd to a share of 27th halfway through the St. Andrews Bay Championship at the Fairmont St. Andrews in Scotland Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

But the three-time Asian Tour winner remained too far off the pace as Spain David Puig birdied the last four holes in swashbuckling fashion to card the tournament-best 64 and break off a six-way tie for the lead for solo control by three at 130.

South Africa’s Jaco Ahlers put in a 67 after a 66 for a 133 while Aussie Matt Jones shot a 65 to join six others at 134, including Eugenio Chacarra, also of Spain, and England’s James Wilson, who turned in a pair of 66s, Korean Seungtaek Lee and American Micah Shin, who both had 67s, and Mito Pereira and Andrew Dodt, also of Australia, who matched 68s.

The amiable Que struggled with his long game, hitting just seven fairways, and went out of regulation five times. But he flourished on the greens, finishing with 25 putts, spiked by straight one-putt feats in the last seven holes, after a 30-putt effort in the first round that led to a 71.

Justin Quiban, meanwhile, made a second straight 71 for a 142 but missed the 67-player cut by one while Lloyd Go also shot a 71 and failed to advance with a 146.

Puig cashed in on near-ideal conditions at Torrance course but it was not until he birdied No. 15 and closed out with the day-best 24 putts that he knew he was in command.

“Played pretty good again,” said the 21-year-old Puig, who moved 36 holes away from scoring a breakthrough victory.

But it will take more than another pair of good rounds to essay a dream victory as a slew of seasoned campaigners are expected to make their charge in moving day Saturday that could pave the way for a wild finish in the $2 million championship, the sixth International Series event on the Asian Tour.