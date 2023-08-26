Lady Tamaraws, Lady Warriors ease past V-League rivals

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern U rolled to its third straight victory with a quick 25-11, 25-10, 25-16 romp over Enderun Colleges to wrest control in the 2023 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila yesterday.

University of the East matched that romp by trouncing San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14, as the Lady Warriors and the Lady Tams, who upended the Perpetual Help Lady Altas the last time out, stayed in the lead in the early going of the single round elims among eight teams in the distaff side.

FEU interim head coach Manolo Refugia was pleased with his wards’ latest performance, saying, “Masaya ako kasi na-meet namin ‘yung objectives for this game – na ma-lessen yung errors. Maganda naman ‘yung performance ng lahat.”

Rookie outside hitter Kiesha Bedonia took charge for FEU with 14 points, including the decisive kills in the third set that was close in the early going before the Lady Tamaraws reasserted their might to dispatch the Lady Titans in just a little more than one hour.

Faida Bakanke broke through with 10 markers on eight attacks and two blocks for the Morayta-based squad, which also drew seven points, including three aces, from Chenie Tagaod.

Erika Deloria topped Enderun’s offense with six points, but FEU held the Enderun’s best scorer Althea Botor to two inconsequential markers. The Lady Titans slipped to 1-2.

San Sebastian, meanwhile, absorbed its third straight loss.