^

Sports

Philippines tankers deliver in Jakarta

The Philippine Star
August 26, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Jennuel Booh de Leon and Arabella Nadeen Taguinota boosted the Team Philippines campaign in winning their respective categories on the second day of the 45th Southeast Asia Age Group Swimming Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia yesterday.

De Leon, 16, the pride of Aklan, dominated the boys’ 16-18 class 50m butterfly with a time of 25.40 seconds. Malaysian swimmer Bernie Elle Yang Lee (25.49) and Thanaseat Thanonthisitsakul of Thailand (25.72) took runner-up honors.

The 14-year-old Taguinota, from Pasig, doubled the celebration for Team Philippines when she topped the girls’ 14-15 class 100m breaststroke in 1:13.40, beating Vietnamese Thuy Hien Nguyen (1:14.07) and Natthakita Leekitchakorn of Thailand (1:14.50).

Estifano Joshua Ramos won the silver medal in the 16-18 boys 200m backstroke with a time of 2:10.39 behind gold medalist Tran Tuan Mai of Vietnam (2:06.10). Pasawat Kantakom of Thailand was third (2:13.06).

Meanwhile, Aishel Cid Evangelista from Caloocan City won his second bronze medal after placing third in the 13 & Under Boys 200m freestyle with a time of 2:05.12 against Thailand’s Patchanan Chinmatchaya (1:59.13) and Suphakphong Nuntapiyawan (2:02.11).

“We’re thrilled and very excited. Double happy, actually because our diver also won a bronze medal. We got medals in two disciplines proving that we’re in the right direction as far as our grassroots program is concerned,” said Philippine Aquatics secretary-general Batangas 1st District Congressman Eric Buhain.

Delivering in diving was Joseph Reynado with his bronze-medal effort in boys flatform event (16-18)

The 16-year-old Reynado is one of the four divers in the team under the supervision of former SEAG medalist coaches Nino Carog and Marie Michie.

“Comparatively speaking, this is a good re-start for Philippine swimming,” said Buhain.

vuukle comment

SPORTS

SWIMMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines out to cement status as basketball mecca as FIBA World Cup unwraps

Philippines out to cement status as basketball mecca as FIBA World Cup unwraps

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Basketball and the Philippines — like two intertwined words — are, will, and have always conspired to become basketball's...
Sports
fbtw
Italy repels Angola to open FIBA World Cup Group A action

Italy repels Angola to open FIBA World Cup Group A action

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Italy kicked off its FIBA World Cup quest in Group A with a victory as they kept a scrappy Angola team at bay, 81-67, at the...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena advanced to the World Athletics Championships final after he cleared 5.75 meters in the...
Sports
fbtw
A gift to Filipinos, treat to the world

A gift to Filipinos, treat to the world

1 day ago
In a country where basketball is revered, known to be the world’s home of makeshift courts, three Filipino gentlemen...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA FIBA World Cup title romp not guaranteed, says Baldwin

Team USA FIBA World Cup title romp not guaranteed, says Baldwin

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Nothing will come easy, even for the heavily favored Team USA, in the FIBA World Cup. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas&rsquo; next target: Angola

Gilas’ next target: Angola

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has a score to settle with Angola and revenge could come in their FIBA World Cup game at the Smart Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws, Lady Warriors ease past V-League rivals

Lady Tamaraws, Lady Warriors ease past V-League rivals

1 hour ago
Far Eastern U rolled to its third straight victory with a quick 25-11, 25-10, 25-16 romp over Enderun Colleges to wrest control...
Sports
fbtw

Pampanga raps Zamboanga

1 hour ago
League leader Pampanga greeted the fourth quarter with an 11-point cluster and proceeded to beat Zamboanga’s Family’s Brand Sardines, 77-71, on Thursday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw

Fan Zone launched at MOA

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Filipino basketball fans will get a chance to immerse more on the ultimate FIBA World Cup experience as FIBA and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas joined forces in putting up the Fan Zone at the Music Hall of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with