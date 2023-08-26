Philippines tankers deliver in Jakarta

MANILA, Philippines — Jennuel Booh de Leon and Arabella Nadeen Taguinota boosted the Team Philippines campaign in winning their respective categories on the second day of the 45th Southeast Asia Age Group Swimming Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia yesterday.

De Leon, 16, the pride of Aklan, dominated the boys’ 16-18 class 50m butterfly with a time of 25.40 seconds. Malaysian swimmer Bernie Elle Yang Lee (25.49) and Thanaseat Thanonthisitsakul of Thailand (25.72) took runner-up honors.

The 14-year-old Taguinota, from Pasig, doubled the celebration for Team Philippines when she topped the girls’ 14-15 class 100m breaststroke in 1:13.40, beating Vietnamese Thuy Hien Nguyen (1:14.07) and Natthakita Leekitchakorn of Thailand (1:14.50).

Estifano Joshua Ramos won the silver medal in the 16-18 boys 200m backstroke with a time of 2:10.39 behind gold medalist Tran Tuan Mai of Vietnam (2:06.10). Pasawat Kantakom of Thailand was third (2:13.06).

Meanwhile, Aishel Cid Evangelista from Caloocan City won his second bronze medal after placing third in the 13 & Under Boys 200m freestyle with a time of 2:05.12 against Thailand’s Patchanan Chinmatchaya (1:59.13) and Suphakphong Nuntapiyawan (2:02.11).

“We’re thrilled and very excited. Double happy, actually because our diver also won a bronze medal. We got medals in two disciplines proving that we’re in the right direction as far as our grassroots program is concerned,” said Philippine Aquatics secretary-general Batangas 1st District Congressman Eric Buhain.

Delivering in diving was Joseph Reynado with his bronze-medal effort in boys flatform event (16-18)

The 16-year-old Reynado is one of the four divers in the team under the supervision of former SEAG medalist coaches Nino Carog and Marie Michie.

“Comparatively speaking, this is a good re-start for Philippine swimming,” said Buhain.