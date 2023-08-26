^

Pampanga raps Zamboanga

The Philippine Star
August 26, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — League leader Pampanga greeted the fourth quarter with an 11-point cluster and proceeded to beat Zamboanga’s Family’s Brand Sardines, 77-71, on Thursday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The fourth-quarter spurt, capped by Archie Concepcion’s four-point play, pushed the Giant Lanterns ahead, 67-61, en route to their 22nd win in 25 starts in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

In the opener, Nueva Ecija dumped Bicol, 129-86.

Pampanga drew 16 points from Encho Serrano and 14 from Concepcion, who earned best player honors, as they complemented the 11-point, 14-rebound effort of MVP race leader Justine Baltazar.

