Fan Zone launched at MOA

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino basketball fans will get a chance to immerse more on the ultimate FIBA World Cup experience as FIBA and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas joined forces in putting up the Fan Zone at the Music Hall of the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

SBP president Al Panlilio and executive director Sonny Barrios, FIBA Central board member Richard Carrion and MVP Sports Federation executive director Jude Turcuato graced the launch yesterday.

The Fan Zone will be open to fans for free from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily up to Sept. 10, offering interactive challenges, games, exciting performances and official FIBA World Cup merchandise sale as well as a live watch party of selected games.

Also on offer are shooting contests, arcade machines, surprise numbers, meet and greet with some cage stars and raffle prizes.

“It’s a total basketball experience for all the fans,” said Panlilio.

Barrios couldn’t agree more.

“It’s a basketball event like no other and we want all the fans to enjoy this momentous event,” he said.