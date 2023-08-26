Thrills of a lifetime

The games of the FIBA World Cup are on, and the thrills are just beginning. The past week, fans and media alike have staked out hotels in Bonifacio Global City, sitting in lobbies, drinking inordinate amounts of coffee, some with bags or boxes of memorabilia. All this is hope of increasing their chances of encounters with a favorite NBA or basketball celebrity, for a precious autograph or once-in-a-lifetime selfie. Some have even chipped in for rooms to be able to roam the floors and have access to possible dining outlets where the players and coaches could hang out. You don’t know basketball fans like Filipino basketball fans.

Many of us even remotely connected with basketball in the Philippines have experienced a sudden surge of new friends, or long-dormant ones suddenly desperate for tickets, passes, or even just information on the possible whereabouts of said players. We’re grilled on where their buses are parked, who their local contacts could be, where they practice, where they have their meals, and so on. There is a disproportionate amount of requests to meet Team USA, though not as overwhelming as in the past, when individual players come here for sneaker brand appearances or NBA events. It’s more challenging since the more established league superstars did not join the team. They’re the ones with a penchant for booking their own accommodations, or going on excursions with their own posse.

In this two-week nirvana for basketball fans, the games are still the centerpiece, but getting up close and personal with FIBA personalities is the most valuable thing. You want to walk around and casually bump into newly-inducted FIBA Hall of Famer Yao Ming or FIBA Ambassador Dirk Nowitzki, some of the most down-to-earth global sports personalities you could ever meet. It’s going to be a challenge for many fans, staying up all hours in hotel lobbies or entrances waiting for some rare experience to take home and tell stories about. This writer has known collectors who spent three days in a hotel lobby to meet and ask for signatures from long-retired NBA All-Stars. What more for active NBA players and some of the best athletes in the world?

You may not realize it, but it’s a thrill for us in the media, too. Our greatest stock in trade is access to the people you like reading about or hearing from. Thus, an opportunity like this, not just to interview but to connect with the greatest personalities of the sport, is likewise a very special occasion. On the NBA beat, posing for photos and asking them to sign memorabilia is forbidden for the working media. It is considered unprofessional behavior and a conflict of interest, not to mention unfair use of the privilege. Now, we resist the urge to fan boy too much, to ask irrelevant questions that would satisfy our personal curiosity. We can still get away with asking for photos, too, for “documentation purposes” and to prove that we are doing our jobs. They make for great souvenirs, just as well.

At the end of the day, everyone is a guest. Most have never been to the Philippines. Many may never return. So go to the games. It doesn’t matter if you get the P15,000 day pass or the P500 nosebleed seats. Be early. Brave the traffic. Be in the building. Get some merchandise. Cheer. Be a fan. Experience. Soak it in. Be one in spirit with the global basketball community. The mountain has come to Mohammed. The game has come to us.