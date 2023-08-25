Reserved Chot laments disqualifying foul vs Clarkson in Gilas loss to Dominicans

BOCAUE, Bulacan – “I might get fined here.”

These were the words of Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes, who carefully chose to tread with caution when asked about his reaction on the offensive foul called on star Jordan Clarkson late in the the Philippines' FIBA World Cup game against the Dominican Republic.

With the Dominican Republic leading by three, 79-76, Clarkson was called for an offensive foul with 3:32 remaining – his fifth and final one.

Reyes argued that the call might have been “a let-go,” describing it as a “big blow” for Gilas, who ended up losing its Group A opener, 87-81.

“We might get fined. And also, we are a PG-13 audience here,” Reyes told reporters after he was asked about the foul.

“The fact that you are asking that question… It is pretty obvious to everyone here. We all understand basketball. It could have been easily a let-go,” he added.

Clarkson finished the game with 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

He shot 9-of-28 from the field and finished with a game-high eight turnovers.