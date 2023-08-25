Gilas comes up short vs Dominican Republic in FIBA World Cup opener

BOCAUE, Bulacan – Gilas Pilipinas dropped a heartbreaker against the Dominican Republic, 87-81, in their FIBA World Cup opener before a record 38,115-strong crowd at the Philippine Arena here Friday night.

With the game going down the wire and the Dominican Republic holding on to a slim 81-79 lead following a split from the foul line by the Philippines' AJ Edu, Victor Liz scored on an and-one to push the visiting team's lead to four, 83-79, with 1:36 remaining.

Liz was forced to go out of the game after the play, and his substitute, Lester Quinones, missed the free throw.

A chance for Gilas to cut the lead went to naught after the Dominican Republic showed its stellar defense against a Philippine offense that looked rattled.

Quinones then split his free throws to put his team further ahead, 84-79, with 51.3 seconds remaining.

A Jean Montero lay-up iced the game for the Dominican Republic.

With Gilas leading by three in the fourth quarter, 72-69, following a pair of free throws by Jordan Clarkson, the Dominican Republic punched in back-to-back treys courtesy of Andres Feliz and Antonio Pena to take a three-point lead of their own, 75-72, with about six minutes remaining.

The visitors then tightened their defense as they employed a full-court press that took the air out of the Philippines.

Gilas had to play without Clarkson, with 3:32 remaining, after Liz forced an offensive foul to fish out Clarkson's fifth foul.

Clarkson led the way for Gilas, finishing with 28 points, dishing out seven assists and hauling down seven rebounds.

The Utah Jazz star started the game slow, scoring just four points in the first quarter on 2-of-8 shooting. However, he came alive in the second quarter, dropping in 14 points in the period alone.

Meanwhile, NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, as expected, carried the offensive load for the Dominican Republic with 26 points, while Liz contributed 18.

After picking up two quick fouls in the first quarter, Gilas’ Kai Sotto did not come back to the game.

Next for Gilas will be Angola on Sunday, 8 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Dominican Republic, meanwhile, will face Italy also on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the same venue.