^

Sports

Philippines sets new FIBA World Cup live attendance record

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 9:22pm
Philippines sets new FIBA World Cup live attendance record
A shot of the crowd at the Philippine Arena on Friday.
Philstar.com / Ralph Edwin Villanueva

BOCAUE, Bulacan – The attendance record for a FIBA World Cup game has been broken. 

On Friday night, a record 38,115-strong crowd watched Gilas Pilipinas’ opening game against the Dominican Republic here at the Philippine Arena.

The past record was 32,616, when the United States' Dream Team II faced Russia in the 1994 FIBA World Championship in Toronto, Canada. 

The Philippine Arena has a capacity of about 55,000. 

The Angola-Italy game had an attendance of 21,214. 

The Philippine team earlier said they will be banking on the mammoth crowd at the Philippine Arena as an extra boost as they face Dominican Republic and Karl-Anthony Towns. 

The game is ongoing as of posting time.

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

PHILIPPINE ARENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena advanced to the World Athletics Championships final after he cleared 5.75 meters in the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines out to cement status as basketball mecca as FIBA World Cup unwraps

Philippines out to cement status as basketball mecca as FIBA World Cup unwraps

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Basketball and the Philippines — like two intertwined words — are, will, and have always conspired to become basketball's...
Sports
fbtw
A gift to Filipinos, treat to the world

A gift to Filipinos, treat to the world

22 hours ago
In a country where basketball is revered, known to be the world’s home of makeshift courts, three Filipino gentlemen...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas, China top bets for Asian honors

Gilas, China top bets for Asian honors

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
China looms as the biggest threat to host Philippines’ bid to finish as the best Asian team in the FIBA World Cup and...
Sports
fbtw

PNP ensures safety of delegates  

By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is ready to secure delegates in the FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacquiao, Gibbons upbeat on Marcial's Paris Olympic gold chances

Pacquiao, Gibbons upbeat on Marcial's Paris Olympic gold chances

8 hours ago
International matchmaker Sean Gibbons believes that Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial could qualify for his second...
Sports
fbtw
Joevincent So, Ernie Braco see action in UAE Warriors 44

Joevincent So, Ernie Braco see action in UAE Warriors 44

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Joevincent So (10-4) will take on Welsh fighter Aaron Aby (14-7) in a flyweight match.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine sports gets major boost with landmark AI collaboration for FIBA World Cup

Philippine sports gets major boost with landmark AI collaboration for FIBA World Cup

8 hours ago
PLDT Inc., Smart, MediaQuest Holdings, Cignal TV and NTT DATA on Fruday announced their collaboration to offer a new...
Sports
fbtw
Almadro appointed head of Petro Gazz volleyball ops

Almadro appointed head of Petro Gazz volleyball ops

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels has named coach Oliver Almadro as its head of volleyball operations.
Sports
fbtw
Birdie-binge nets Saso 1-shot lead vs Grant in CPKC Women's Open

Birdie-binge nets Saso 1-shot lead vs Grant in CPKC Women's Open

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
It took Yuka Saso nine holes to figure out the Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club course.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with