LOOK: Final cut Newsome continues to lend Gilas a helping hand

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 7:50pm
Chris Newsome (right) is seen helping out Jordan Clarkson during the warm-ups before Gilas Pilipinas' upcoming game against the Dominican Republic.
Philstar.com / Ralph Edwin Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines – As the Gilas Pilipinas 12 put up some shots before their FIBA World Cup clash against the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena on Friday, there were 13 players on the floor.

One of the final cuts from the Gilas roster, Chris Newsome, took time to assist the Philippine team ahead of their game against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominicans. 

Newsome dished out passes as Jordan Clarkson took his shots. 

Clad in a Philippines jacket, he also defended Clarkson a few times as the Utah Jazz shooting guard put up 3-pointers. 

From the pool of 16, Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Thirdy Ravena and Bobby Ray Parks were cut. 

Gilas coach Chot Reyes earlier described the decision to cut the four to be “very, very difficult.” 

“I like to call it the ‘deepest cut’,” the tactician said. 

“Some guys, you know, we had to cut, were there from day one,” he added. 

The game will at 8 p.m. Friday.

