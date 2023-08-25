^

Filipinas reach program-high No. 44 in FIFA rankings

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 5:22pm
Filipinas reach program-high No. 44 in FIFA rankings
The Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden (3L, No. 7) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.
Marty Melville / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team continued their steep climb in international football as they rose to a new program-high World No. 44 in the FIFA World Rankings.

The Filipinas, who moved up two places, overtook regional rival Thailand (46th) in the latest edition of the rankings after their impressive debut in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

They are now ranked third in the ASEAN zone, moving up one spot, while also improving to No. 7 among Asian countries.

Despite the Filipinas’ modest movement, the latest edition of FIFA’s World Rankings had major shakeups atop the list.

World Cup bronze medalists Sweden moved up two places to take the No. 1 spot from erstwhile leaders United States, who moved down to third after a Round of 16 exit in the tournament.

Champions Spain, meanwhile, leapfrogged four spots to World No. 2 after besting England in the Women’s World Cup final last week.

Japan, for their part, moved into the Top 10 as they improved three spots to No. 8.


The Matildas, who faltered in the battle for third match against the Swedes, were nudged out of the Top 10 and into World No. 11.

Others who moved in the Top 10 are the Netherlands who were bumped up two places into seventh, and Germany, who went down four places to sixth.

Germany failed to progress beyond the group stage for the first time in the recently concluded World Cup.

Reigning Olympic champions Canada, who also exited in the group stage, stumbled down three places to No. 10.

The Filipinas will soon be making camp in preparation for the Asian Games in September.

