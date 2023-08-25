^

Sports

Team USA FIBA World Cup title romp not guaranteed, says Baldwin

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 4:46pm
Team USA FIBA World Cup title romp not guaranteed, says Baldwin
Tab Baldwin
FIBA / SBP

MANILA, Philippines – Nothing will come easy, even for the heavily favored Team USA, in the FIBA World Cup. 

This is the forecast of former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tab Baldwin, as the basketball meet tipped off Friday. 

In an interview with reporters at the Philippine Arena, Baldwin said that the quest for the FIBA World Cup championship will "not be a cakewalk." 

"It is gonna be a great tournament. I think you are gonna see USA, they are gonna surprise people with their chemistry and cohesion, but it will not be a cakewalk for them," he told reporters.

He added that there are a number of teams that could give USA, which placed seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, a run for their money. 

"Australia will have a very good shot. Canada certainly has the talent... And then, you have got the top European teams that are gonna be really tough," Baldwin said. 

"France, Greece and Germany played really well. So, I think it is going to be an open tournament," he added. 

The veteran coach, meanwhile, said that upsets may happen in the tournament. 

"I think it is gonna be really exciting. It gets down to probably the top eight, and of course, there is gonna be some upsets along the way," he stated. 

"It is great for the fans and great for the country. It is exciting to be here," he added. 

Meanwhile, Baldwin reiterated that the Philippines' quest for the lone Asian Olympic berth will "not be easy." 

"This is a tough pool that we are in. Obviously, if we can squeak out a win in this pool, it is gonna help a lot," he insisted. 

"I think China has got an easier pathway, but it does not guarantee them anything... When it comes to [the placing games," then, everybody's gonna have a shot," he added. 

"Japan is good, Iran is good, China is good. The Philippines has a chance, so everybody's got to put on their boxing gloves."

vuukle comment

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS

TAB BALDWIN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena advanced to the World Athletics Championships final after he cleared 5.75 meters in the...
Sports
fbtw
A gift to Filipinos, treat to the world

A gift to Filipinos, treat to the world

18 hours ago
In a country where basketball is revered, known to be the world’s home of makeshift courts, three Filipino gentlemen...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas, China top bets for Asian honors

Gilas, China top bets for Asian honors

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
China looms as the biggest threat to host Philippines’ bid to finish as the best Asian team in the FIBA World Cup and...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena eyes to become World No. 2 anew as Athletics Championships fires off

Obiena eyes to become World No. 2 anew as Athletics Championships fires off

By Joey Villar | 6 days ago
Asian pole-vault king EJ Obiena aims to reclaim his World No. 2 ranking even as hurdlers Eric Cray and Robyn Brown eye Paris...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena, Cray on a mission in Budapest

Obiena, Cray on a mission in Budapest

By Joey Villar | 5 days ago
Asian pole-vault king EJ Obiena aims to reclaim his World No. 2 rankings while hurdlers Eric Cray and Robyn Brown eye Paris...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacquiao, Gibbons upbeat on Marcial's Paris Olympic gold chances

Pacquiao, Gibbons upbeat on Marcial's Paris Olympic gold chances

3 hours ago
International matchmaker Sean Gibbons believes that Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial could qualify for his second...
Sports
fbtw
Joevincent So, Ernie Braco see action in Cage Warriors 44

Joevincent So, Ernie Braco see action in Cage Warriors 44

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Joevincent So (10-4) will take on Welsh fighter Aaron Aby (14-7) in a flyweight match.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine sports gets major boost with landmark AI collaboration for FIBA World Cup

Philippine sports gets major boost with landmark AI collaboration for FIBA World Cup

4 hours ago
PLDT Inc., Smart, MediaQuest Holdings, Cignal TV and NTT DATA on Fruday announced their collaboration to offer a new...
Sports
fbtw
Almadro appointed head of Petro Gazz volleyball ops

Almadro appointed head of Petro Gazz volleyball ops

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels has named coach Oliver Almadro as its head of volleyball operations.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with