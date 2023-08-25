Team USA FIBA World Cup title romp not guaranteed, says Baldwin

MANILA, Philippines – Nothing will come easy, even for the heavily favored Team USA, in the FIBA World Cup.

This is the forecast of former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tab Baldwin, as the basketball meet tipped off Friday.

In an interview with reporters at the Philippine Arena, Baldwin said that the quest for the FIBA World Cup championship will "not be a cakewalk."

"It is gonna be a great tournament. I think you are gonna see USA, they are gonna surprise people with their chemistry and cohesion, but it will not be a cakewalk for them," he told reporters.

He added that there are a number of teams that could give USA, which placed seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, a run for their money.

"Australia will have a very good shot. Canada certainly has the talent... And then, you have got the top European teams that are gonna be really tough," Baldwin said.

"France, Greece and Germany played really well. So, I think it is going to be an open tournament," he added.

The veteran coach, meanwhile, said that upsets may happen in the tournament.

"I think it is gonna be really exciting. It gets down to probably the top eight, and of course, there is gonna be some upsets along the way," he stated.

"It is great for the fans and great for the country. It is exciting to be here," he added.

Meanwhile, Baldwin reiterated that the Philippines' quest for the lone Asian Olympic berth will "not be easy."

"This is a tough pool that we are in. Obviously, if we can squeak out a win in this pool, it is gonna help a lot," he insisted.

"I think China has got an easier pathway, but it does not guarantee them anything... When it comes to [the placing games," then, everybody's gonna have a shot," he added.

"Japan is good, Iran is good, China is good. The Philippines has a chance, so everybody's got to put on their boxing gloves."