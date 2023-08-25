^

Lady Warriors, Lady Tams post quick wins in V-League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 3:05pm
Lady Warriors, Lady Tams post quick wins in V-League
The FEU Lady Tamaraws dismantled the Enderun Colleges Lady Titans
MANILA, Philippines – The UE Lady Warriors and the FEU Lady Tamaraws made quick work of their respective opponents in the V-League at the Paco Arena Friday morning.

FEU swept the Enderun Colleges Lady Titans, 25-11, 25-10, 25-16 following the stellar play of Kiesha Bedonia.

Bedonia had 14 points for FEU, followed by Faida Bakanke with 10 markers.E

nderun was simply listless, as they scored more in the opponent errors compared to actual scores.

Erika Deloria led Enderun with six points, followed by Chreizel Aguilar with four.

They scored 20 points off of errors by FEU.

FEU coach Manolo Refugia lauded his wards after the game, saying they were able to meet their objective — cut their errors.

Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors defeated the San Sebastian College-Recoletos in straight sets, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14.UE leaned on its big three of Jelaica Gajero, Casiey Dongallo and Riza Nogales to sweep the Lady Stags.

Dongallo’s 18 points spearheaded the Lady Warriors, followed by Gajero with 16. Nogales had 11 of her own.

Kamille Tan, meanwhile, led San Sebastian with eight markers.

