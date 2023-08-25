^

Joevincent So, Ernie Braco see action in Cage Warriors 44

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 2:08pm
MANILA, Philippines – That first win.

That is what Filipino mixed martial arts fighters Joevincent So and Ernie Braco are hoping for when UAE Warriors 44 gets underway this Saturday, August 26, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

So (10-4) will take on Welsh fighter Aaron Aby (14-7) in a flyweight match, while Braco (5-5) will face off against “The Egyptian Zombie” Eslam Reda (9-1) in a catchweight bout.

The “Karate Kid” So  returns to UAE Warriors aiming to get his first win in the promotion. The 29-year-old So has won MMA championship belts in the Philippines in the Underground Battle and Warriors Fight Promotion’s flyweight division. 

During his UAE Warriors 39 debut, So lost a close decision loss to Brazil's Isaac Pimentel.

His opponent this time is Aby, a veteran of the Cage Warriors promotion in the UK. Aby is also chasing his first win in UAE Warriors having lost his debut earlier this year.

Ernie Braco, on the other hand, is a UAE Warriors debutante and he could be in for a whale of a fight against “The Egyptian Zombie” Elsam Reda (9-1). Braco has nothing to lose and will be aiming to cause an upset.

UAE Warriors 44 will be streamed live around the world on UFC Fight Pass.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

MMA
Philstar
