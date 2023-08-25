Birdie-binge nets Saso 1-shot lead vs Grant in CPKC Women's Open

Japan's Yuka Saso watches her approach shot from the 1st fairway on the opening day of the 2023 Women's British Open Golf Championship at Walton Heath Golf Club in Walton-on-the-Hill, southwest of London on August 10, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – It took Yuka Saso nine holes to figure out the Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club course.

And when Saso did, there was no stopping the 2021 US Women’s Open champion from dominating the tight, demanding par-72 layout and leading a loaded cast in the CPKC Women’s Open with a six-under 66 in Vancouver, Canada Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Saso rattled off four straight birdies coming off a two-birdie, two-bogey card at the back, and she fired two more birdies in the last four holes in the morning wave to find herself on top of a stellar field, bannered by all but one of the world’s Top 10 and a slew of young guns.

Sure, 18 holes do not make a winner but the Filipino-Japanese does bask in the simple pleasure of towing a tough field on a course that demands an entire game from every player in a start many hope would lead to a successful finish and end a two-year title spell.

“My first nine (back nine) was pretty stable, I hit and putted okay. But in the last 9, I started hitting good second shots and short putts for birdies,” said Saso, who led Swede Linn Grant by one. “I gave myself a lot of (birdie) chances.”

After birdying the par-5 No. 1, the world No. 22 hacked a solid approach shot from 80-90 yards to within inches off the cup on the par-4 second hole, drilled a three-footer for another birdie on the next then set up another three-footer on the fourth.

“It’s been a good day and I enjoyed playing with Fil-Am Allisen Corpuz (reigning US Women’s Open titlist) and Hannah Green (of Australia),” she added.

But she does expect a tougher test in a switch in tee-times in the second round of the $2.5 million event won by South African Paula Reto last year.

“It’s just the first round. We’ll see how it goes in the next three days,” said Saso, whose campaign is sponsored by ICTSI.

Grant likewise put herself in early contention with a late blast at the backside, matching Saso’s four-birdie spree from No. 12 on her way to a 67 while world No. 2 Jin Young Ko used a strong frontside 33 to turn in a 69 for joint third with Americans Danielle Kang and Rose Zhang, Chinese Weiwei Zhang, Canadian Alena Sharp and fellow Korean Sei Young Kim.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda shot three birdies after 15 holes to threaten but bogeyed the par-3 17th and wound up with a 70 for a share of ninth with French Perrine Delacour and Aussies Gabriela Ruffels and Green.

Bianca Pagdanganan bucked a frontside 37 marred by a double bogey on No. 8 with birdies on Nos. 11 and 16 as she rescued a 71 for a share of 13th but ICTSI stablemate Dottie Ardina floundered with a 77 ruined by four bogeys and a double bogey against a lone birdie and in danger of missing the weekend play of the 72-hole championship at the heavily wooded — and mosquito-infested — course with narrow fairways and unreceptive surface.

Saso, who missed the cut in the season's fifth and last major in the AIG Women's Open, bogeyed the 10th but birdied two of the next three before yielding another stroke on the 18th. But she found her range at the turn and went on a binge then gained more strokes on Nos. 6 and 7 to seize control.

"The bug spray helped a lot. The wind, too," said Saso in trying to be patient with the mosquitoes.

Two-time major winner and hometown favorite Brooke Henderson groped for her putting touch, leading to a four-bogey, one-birdie round for a 75 and a share of 71st in the 156-player starting field.