MPBL: Pampanga stymies Zamboanga; Nueva Ecija, Caloocan triumph

MANILA, Philippines – Pampanga greeted the fourth quarter with an 11-point cluster and proceeded to beat Zamboanga's Family's Brand Sardines, 77-71, on Thursday, tightening its grip on the top spot in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

That spurt, capped by Archie Concepcion's four-point play, pushed the Giant Lanterns ahead, 67-61, en route to their 22nd win in 25 starts in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

The Giant Lanterns paced the North division, towing the defending champion Nueva Ecija Vanguards (21-4) and the San Juan Knights (19-5).

Nueva Ecija kept in step with Pampanga by dumping Bicol, 129-86, in the opener.

Pampanga drew 16 points from Encho Serrano and 14 from Concepcion, who earned best player honors, as they complemented the 11-point, 14-rebound effort of MVP race leader Justine Baltazar, who also had two steals.

Louie Sangalang was the other Giant Lantern in twin digits with 12 to go with five rebounds.

Zamboanga, the 2023 MPBL Preseason Invitational titlist, fell to the fifth spot in the South Division with a 17-8 slate.

Reigning MVP Jaycee Marcelino posted 16 points, five assists and four rebounds for Zamboanga, which also got 15 points on a perfect 5-of-5 triple shooting from homegrown John Mahari, and 10 points plus 10 rebounds from King Caralipio, the NCAA Season 98 Finals MVP from Letran.

Unlike Pampanga, which trailed 45-52, early in the third quarter, Nueva Ecija was in complete control, building a 50-point spread (129-79) before cruising home against cellar-dweller Bicol (1-25).

Homegrown Harvey Pagsanjan chalked 19 points and four rebounds for Nueva Ecija, followed by prized acquisition Sherwin Concepcion with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, homegrown Dondon Arenas with 15 points, Orin Catacutan with 14 points plus six rebounds, and homegrown Bobby Balucanga with 10 points plus seven rebounds.

Caloocan bested Bacolod, 67-62, and climbed to 18-8 in the North Division.

Irven Palencia chalked 11 points and six assists for Caloocan, which pulled down Bacolod to 10-16 in the South Division.

The MPBL takes a break from August 25-September 10 to give way for the 2023 FIBA World Cup being co-hosted by the Philippines with Japan and Indonesia. It will resume on Sept. 11 with a double-header pitting Batangas against Quezon at 6 p.m. and Nueva Ecija against Zamboanga at 8 p.m. at the Zamboanga City Coliseum.