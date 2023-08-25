^

Sports

MPBL: Pampanga stymies Zamboanga; Nueva Ecija, Caloocan triumph

Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 12:33pm
MPBL: Pampanga stymies Zamboanga; Nueva Ecija, Caloocan triumph
Archie Concepcion delivers for Pampanga.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Pampanga greeted the fourth quarter with an 11-point cluster and proceeded to beat Zamboanga's Family's Brand Sardines, 77-71, on Thursday, tightening its grip on the top spot in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

That spurt, capped by Archie Concepcion's four-point play, pushed the Giant Lanterns ahead, 67-61, en route to their 22nd win in 25 starts in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

The Giant Lanterns paced the North division, towing the defending champion Nueva Ecija Vanguards (21-4) and the San Juan Knights (19-5).

Nueva Ecija kept in step with Pampanga by dumping Bicol, 129-86, in the opener.

Pampanga drew 16 points from Encho Serrano and 14 from Concepcion, who earned best player honors, as they complemented the 11-point, 14-rebound effort of MVP race leader Justine Baltazar, who also had two steals.

Louie Sangalang was the other Giant Lantern in twin digits with 12 to go with five rebounds.

Zamboanga, the 2023 MPBL Preseason Invitational titlist, fell to the fifth spot in the South Division with a 17-8 slate.

Reigning MVP Jaycee Marcelino posted 16 points, five assists and four rebounds for Zamboanga, which also got 15 points on a perfect 5-of-5 triple shooting from homegrown John Mahari, and 10 points plus 10 rebounds from King Caralipio, the NCAA Season 98 Finals MVP from Letran.

Unlike Pampanga, which trailed 45-52, early in the third quarter, Nueva Ecija was in complete control, building a 50-point spread (129-79) before cruising home against cellar-dweller Bicol (1-25).

Homegrown Harvey Pagsanjan chalked 19 points and four rebounds for Nueva Ecija, followed by prized acquisition Sherwin Concepcion with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, homegrown Dondon Arenas with 15 points, Orin Catacutan with 14 points plus six rebounds, and homegrown Bobby Balucanga with 10 points plus seven rebounds.

Caloocan bested Bacolod, 67-62, and climbed to 18-8 in the North Division.

Irven Palencia chalked 11 points and six assists for Caloocan, which pulled down Bacolod to 10-16 in the South Division.

The MPBL takes a break from August 25-September 10 to give way for the 2023 FIBA World Cup being co-hosted by the Philippines with Japan and Indonesia. It will resume on Sept. 11 with a double-header pitting Batangas against Quezon at 6 p.m. and Nueva Ecija against Zamboanga at 8 p.m. at the Zamboanga City Coliseum.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena advanced to the World Athletics Championships final after he cleared 5.75 meters in the...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena eyes to become World No. 2 anew as Athletics Championships fires off

Obiena eyes to become World No. 2 anew as Athletics Championships fires off

By Joey Villar | 6 days ago
Asian pole-vault king EJ Obiena aims to reclaim his World No. 2 ranking even as hurdlers Eric Cray and Robyn Brown eye Paris...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena, Cray on a mission in Budapest

Obiena, Cray on a mission in Budapest

By Joey Villar | 5 days ago
Asian pole-vault king EJ Obiena aims to reclaim his World No. 2 rankings while hurdlers Eric Cray and Robyn Brown eye Paris...
Sports
fbtw

Mon, Bogs look back at ’78 joust

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
There are so many “what-if” moments in Philippine basketball history.
Sports
fbtw

Scottie ready for battle

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
For a while, it didn’t seem like reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson would be able to suit up for Gilas in the FIBA World Cup. He suffered a metacarpal fracture in his right shooting hand at practice during...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPU sweeps CSB for collegiate Mobile Legends 3-peat

LPU sweeps CSB for collegiate Mobile Legends 3-peat

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Pirate Esports reigned once more in the Collegiate Center Championship (CCC),...
Sports
fbtw
Que, Quiban 5 shots off the pace; Tabuena withdraws

Que, Quiban 5 shots off the pace; Tabuena withdraws

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Angelo Que and Justin Quiban matched one-under par 71s in afternoon play and joined a mix of bidders at 52nd place, five strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Djokovic relish US Open collision course

Alcaraz, Djokovic relish US Open collision course

3 hours ago
Novak Djokovic makes a long-awaited return to the US Open next week looking to reclaim the title and World No. 1 one ranking...
Sports
fbtw
Americans determined to reclaim crown

Americans determined to reclaim crown

15 hours ago
United States captain Jalen Brunson said Thursday that egos will be “left at the door” as the Americans try...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with