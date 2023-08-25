Que, Quiban 5 shots off the pace; Tabuena withdraws

MANILA, Philippines – Angelo Que and Justin Quiban matched one-under par 71s in afternoon play and joined a mix of bidders at 52nd place, five strokes behind a band of aces in a crowded start in the inaugural St. Andrews Bay Championship at the Fairmont St. Andrews in Scotland Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Chile’s Mito Pereira chipped in for eagle on the closing par-5 hole of Torrance course as he gained a share of the lead at 66 with Aussie Andrew Dodt, David Puig of Spain, South Africa’s Jaco Ahlers, and Anirban Lahiri and Veer Ahlawat of India.

Que and Quiban both mixed three birdies with two bogeys as the Filipino bets squeezed themselves into the group that includes Hong Kong’s young hotshot Taichi Kho, former PGA Tour campaigner Paul Casey, Aussies Scott hend and Terry Pilkadari, Thais Nitithorn Thippong and Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Siddikur Rahman of Bangladesh and American Chase Koepka.

The ICTSI-backed Miguel Tabuena, winner of the DGC Open in India last March and currently at second in the Asian Tour Order of Merit ranking, withdrew midway through the opener of the $2 million chanpionship due to wrist injury.

Starting out on No. 10, Que struck a solid tee-shot on the par-3 11th and drained the putt then snapped a run of pars with another feat on the first hole. But he failed to get up-and-down on the long 509-yard par-4 No. 2 and holed out with another missed green mishap on No. 5.

The three-time Asian Tour winner, however, cashed in on the last long hole and picked up another stroke for a 36-35 card on an 11-of-14 and 13-of-18 stints off the mound and greens in regulation, respectively.

He wound up with 30 putts.

Quiban also posted a one-under card after six holes at the back but bogeyed the 18th before hitting two birdies against a bogey in the last nine holes for a 35-36. He missed three fairways and four greens and finished with 31 putts.

Meanwhile, Pereira knocked down a chip shot from 20 feet on No. 18 for eagle for a 31-35 that also featured four straight birdies from No. 3. He also birdied Nos. 1 and 15 to negate his miscues on nos. 10 and 16.

Dodt also anchored his 32-34 round with a four-birdie splurge from No. 6, Puig had a pair of four-birdie strings from Nos. 6 and 12 against a double bogey on No. 17, Ahlers had a solid 35-31, Ahlawat made a pair of 33s laced by seven birdies, while Lahiri also gunned down seven birdies against a bogey to make it a crowded leaderboard in the International Series event on the Asian Tour.

They took a one-stroke lead over eight others, led by American Micah Shin, a regular campaigner on the Philippine Golf Tour, while eight others matched 68s, ensuring a scramble of a fight in the next three days.