World Cup is back home

Flags of competing nations are on display during the final rehearsal for the opening rites of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan today.

MANILA, Philippines — Much has been said about Filipino sports fans turning almost every overseas event into its own homecourt whenever a local team plays there.

Regardless if it’s in the heart of Asia and the Pacific, the Americas, Africas and Europe, Filipinos around the globe have not disappointed in making their presence felt to support any Philippine team – in any sport.

Well, especially basketball.

Truly, the Philippines has made it a thing to own a niche as one of the largest hotbeds in sporting events in terms of unparalleled support despite the majority of Filipino supporters being thousands of miles away from home. In fact, the Philippines was hailed as the Most Valuable Fan (MVF) Country in the 2014 World Cup in Spain.

Today, at its own turf, the Philippines is about to catapult that stature to epic proportions as the country becomes a mecca – if it’s not yet one – of the biggest basketball spectacle on the planet once again after almost five decades.

Countless spectators, including international players and federation officials, will gather in the “Pearl of the Orient” with Pinoy fans welcoming the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 with open arms and huge smiles at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Japan and Indonesia are co-hosts in a tri-nation Asian hosting but the Philippines will serve as the main hub, including the final phase at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

After all, basketball isn’t just a sport here.

For a nation that breathes basketball as soon as the sun rises, when it sets and the moon takes over its place to lord over the islands, the sport invented in 1891 has become a way of life.

No sport is more prominent than hoops in the thousands of islands scattered across the Philippine archipelago. No dream is bigger than being a basketball player among more than hundred million Filipinos.

And no establishment or makeshift ones is more noticeable than a basketball court.

From a small-town boy on the coastlines of Batanes, Cebu and Palawan to a teen from the mountains of Baguio up to kids on the streets of the metropolis, ball is life.

From the beachfront to mountaintops, from beside the railways to under the bridges, from the middle of the roads to the street corners, a basketball court stands loud and proud, untouchable and unbothered.

Today, every Filipino’s dream stands tall, too, as the country realizes a coveted yearning to become the center – and at the center – of the basketball universe anew for the first time since 1978.

As for even in the years since then, nothing has changed.

Basketball and the Philippines – like two intertwined words – are, will, and have always conspired to become basketball’s mecca.