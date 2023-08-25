Kerr’s Crew team to Beat

USA no. 1 in power rankings

MANILA, Philippines — The United States remains on top of the basketball food chain.

Albeit with a young unit, with no FIBA World Cup experience and all, the mighty Team USA sits as the No. 1 team in the final power rankings for the FIBA Basketball World Cup that opens shop today in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

Team USA, which is in Group C with Greece, Jordan and New Zealand, swept all of its five friendly games to emerge as the undisputed team to beat in the final and in the race for the coveted Naismith trophy among 32 participating nations.

The Americans drubbed Germany, 99-91, in its final tune-up last weekend after also clobbering Greece, 108-86, Puerto Rico, 117-74, Slovenia, 92-62, and Spain, 98-88.

A slew of NBA players banners the reigning Olympic gold medalist led by All-Star guard Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Multi-titled mentor Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, with Filipino-American pride Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat as one of his assistants, will handle Team USA that is in for redemption after a seventh-place finish in the 2019 edition in China.

Germany, the European powerhouse, jumped three places to loom as the closest threat to Team USA with Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors and Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic at the helm.

France, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, and reigning champion Spain come in at third and fourth, respectively, as Canada led by All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder) completes the Top 5.

Also in the Top 10 are Australia, Italy, Slovenia, Serbia and the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas – led by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson – is at No. 19 out of the 32 World Cup teams ahead of its anticipated matches in Group A against Italy, the Dominican Republic and No. 29 Angola.

Brazil, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Greece Mexico, Montenegro, Georgia and New Zealand complete the Top 20 as China, South Sudan, Puerto Rico, Jordan, Venezuela, Japan, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Cape Verde and Ivory Coast rounded out the 32 teams.