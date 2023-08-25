^

Sports

Kerr’s Crew team to Beat

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
August 25, 2023 | 12:00am
Kerrâ��s Crew team to Beat

USA no. 1 in power rankings

MANILA, Philippines — The United States remains on top of the basketball food chain.

Albeit with a young unit, with no FIBA World Cup experience and all, the mighty Team USA sits as the No. 1 team in the final power rankings for the FIBA Basketball World Cup that opens shop today in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

Team USA, which is in Group C with Greece, Jordan and New Zealand, swept all of its five friendly games to emerge as the undisputed team to beat in the final and in the race for the coveted Naismith trophy among 32 participating nations.

The Americans drubbed Germany, 99-91, in its final tune-up last weekend after also clobbering Greece, 108-86, Puerto Rico, 117-74, Slovenia, 92-62, and Spain, 98-88.

A slew of NBA players banners the reigning Olympic gold medalist led by All-Star guard Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Multi-titled mentor Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, with Filipino-American pride Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat as one of his assistants, will handle Team USA that is in for redemption after a seventh-place finish in the 2019 edition in China.

Germany, the European powerhouse, jumped three places to loom as the closest threat to Team USA with Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors and Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic at the helm.

France, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, and reigning champion Spain come in at third and fourth, respectively, as Canada led by All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder) completes the Top 5.

Also in the Top 10 are Australia, Italy, Slovenia, Serbia and the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas – led by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson – is at No. 19 out of the 32 World Cup teams ahead of its anticipated matches in Group A against Italy, the Dominican Republic and No. 29 Angola.

Brazil, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Greece Mexico, Montenegro, Georgia and New Zealand complete the Top 20 as China, South Sudan, Puerto Rico, Jordan, Venezuela, Japan, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Cape Verde and Ivory Coast rounded out the 32 teams.

vuukle comment

USA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas 12: A fighting combo

Gilas 12: A fighting combo

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
A legit NBA talent proud of his Filipino heritage. Twin skyscrapers seasoned by two previous FIBA World Cup caps and a pair...
Sports
fbtw
'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas captain Japeth Aguilar emphasized the need to play a perfect game in their FIBA World Cup opener against the...
Sports
fbtw
For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family
play

For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family

1 day ago
It won’t be all work for Team USA assistant coach Erik Spoelstra as the 2023 FIBA World Cup looms this weekend.
Sports
fbtw
'Deepest cut': Chot recounts tough decision leading to final Gilas 12

'Deepest cut': Chot recounts tough decision leading to final Gilas 12

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
There are many challenges when it comes to being a head coach for a national team in the FIBA World Cup, but for Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
On the eve of the announcement Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man FIBA World Cup roster, 13 players attended the practice Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Mon, Bogs look back at ’78 joust

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
There are so many “what-if” moments in Philippine basketball history.
Sports
fbtw
A gift to Filipinos, treat to the world

A gift to Filipinos, treat to the world

1 hour ago
In a country where basketball is revered, known to be the world’s home of makeshift courts, three Filipino gentlemen...
Sports
fbtw

PNP ensures safety of delegates  

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police is ready to secure delegates in the FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas starts chase of WC goal

Gilas starts chase of WC goal

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The mission in the next five days is clear: Find ways to chalk up two wins out of three games in the group stage.  The...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with