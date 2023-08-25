^

Gilas, China top bets for Asian honors

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
August 25, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — China looms as the biggest threat to host Philippines’ bid to finish as the best Asian team in the FIBA World Cup and claim a direct entry to the Paris Olympics.

The Chinese, who have beefed up with the naturalization of Minnesota forward Kyle Anderson, are seen to have the most favorable grouping among Asians in the Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 WC.

Team Dragon are vying in Group B in Manila, where powerhouse Serbia and two squads considered as “beatable” – South Sudan and Puerto Rico – await.

Gilas Pilipinas, for its part, is ranged against highly-fancied Italy as well as a Karl-Anthony Towns-led Dominican Republic and Angola, which may be the lowest-ranked side in Group A but is bannered by NBA player Bruno Fernando.

Compared to China and the Jordan Clarkson-spearheaded Philippines, the rest of Asia got a way tougher road to Paris.

Co-host Japan is pitted against Olympic bronze medalist Australia, Germany and Finland in Group E while Jordan, which is reinforced by TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, is in for a death battle with the USA, Greece and New Zealand in Group C.

Lebanon has to hurdle heavy favorites Canada, Latvia and France in Group H while Iran, Asia’s representative at the Tokyo Games, are up against defending champion Spain, Ivory Coast and Brazil in Group G.

The goal is to pick up two wins in the first round to advance to the Round 2 and potentially grab Asia’s lone ticket to Paris on the line in the global joust.

Gilas and China may even cross paths if they both make it to the second round with the Top 2 of Groups A and B merging in Group I and contesting a seat to the quarterfinals.

If no one among Asia’s aspirants got past the first round like last time in China, the Philippines and its other rivals in the side race will continue their dispute in the 17th to 32nd classification phase.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been to the Olympics. The last time was in 1972,” said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio.

“The aspiration for us is to be the best-ranking team in Asia in the World Cup (to advance to Paris).”

In the 2019 edition in China, Gilas failed to win a single game and wound up at the bottom at 32nd overall. Consequently, the Filipinos finished last among Asians then with Iran (23rd) emerging No. 1 followed by China (24th), South Korea (26th), Jordan (28th) and Japan (31st).

The 2023 WC will also award Olympic seats to the two best teams of the Americas and Europe and the No. 1 finisher of Africa and Oceania. Host France has already been seeded to the Games while four more slots will be at stake in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

