Scottie ready for battle

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
August 25, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — For a while, it didn’t seem like reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson would be able to suit up for Gilas in the FIBA World Cup. He suffered a metacarpal fracture in his right shooting hand at practice during the Philippine team’s recent Europe trip and doctors initially estimated a healing period that would’ve knocked him out of training camp. But in nothing short of a miracle, Thompson recovered, reported for full contact practice two weeks ago and is ready to see action against the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena tonight.

The injury happened when Thompson’s hand struck June Mar Fajardo’s elbow in a freak accident during a court scrimmage. A metacarpal bone was dislodged and Thompson went to the bench to push it back in. He was brought to a hospital in Lithuania and doctors put a cast on his hand. Back in Manila, hand specialist Dr. Henry Calleja treated Thompson, monitoring his condition with weekly X-Rays. Thompson said he ruled out surgery and left his fate to the Lord. Throughout his basketball career, Thompson has never undergone an operation, preferring natural healing to his injuries, including a slipped disc while in college. The initial prognosis was he wouldn’t be ready for the FIBA World Cup.

“Medyo tagilid at malabo,” said Thompson, referring to his early chances of rejoining Gilas. “Pero after weekly X-Rays, sabi ni Dr. Henry mabilis ang healing. ‘Di ako nagpabaya sa conditioning at noong nasa China ang Gilas, thankful ako open doors ang school ko Perpetual Help na makipagsabayan sa mga batang varsity players. At sa The Village BF Homes, tuloy din ang conditioning ko. Supposed to be good to go last Aug. 18 pero cleared na ako Aug. 12. Sa pagbalik ko, may trauma pa, pag-salo ng bola, pag-defend, iba ang feeling pero bahala na si Lord. Next practice, ‘di ko na inisip ang nangyari at OK naman. Pasalamat ako sa taas, very fast recovery. ‘Di natin alam kung kailan pa babalik ang FIBA World Cup sa atin kaya pinagdasal ko na maka-recover in time.” During his recovery, Thompson received his undergraduate diploma at Perpetual graduation ceremonies. He actually earned his degree a few years ago but because of the pandemic and later, his busy basketball schedule, never got around to march. Thompson and his wife Jinky decided it would be a memorable occasion to share with their baby Scot Alystair when he grows up.

Thompson said while the Dominican Republic is tough, Gilas will be ready. Gilas assistant coach Tim Cone flew to Granada, Spain to scout the Dominicans’ tune-ups with Canada and Spain last weekend and returned with lots to share. “Pinaghandaan namin,” he said. “Last few practices ay crucial, to be on the same page para magkaroon ng more clarity sa sistema at bonding. Sobrang talented ang Dominican Republic, especially with (Karl Anthony) Towns pero positive kami. Lalaban tayo to protect our homecourt at ang advantage natin is our crowd.”

Thompson said Jordan Clarkson is a blessing to Gilas. “Sobrang saya namin lahat, enjoying every moment,” he said. “Si JC, legit NBA player at tutulungan namin siya to fight para sa bayan. Pinoy ang ugali niya, nakikisama, coachable, may mga suggestions din siya at ‘di porket NBA player, siya lang ang masusunod. ‘Di siya ganoon, humble si JC.”

Playing FIBA rules won’t be a major adjustment for Gilas. “Sa practice gamit FIBA rules kaya adjusted na kami,” said Thompson. “Sobrang bilis ng oras, 10 minutes a quarter, kaya pukpok kaagad, kung three to five minutes lang playing time, all out na.” In the NBA and PBA, players are allowed to call timeouts. In FIBA, only coaches may call timeouts. Players are disqualified on six personals in the NBA and PBA but it’s only five in FIBA. “Dream come true para sa akin na nanggaling sa Digos, Davao del Sur,” said Thompson. “’Di ko akalain mangyayari ito sa buhay ko, na makapaglaro sa NCAA, PBA at FIBA World Cup. It’s God’s will at thankful ako to Lord at sa lahat ng sumusuporta sa akin, especially my family, team management and the fans.”

